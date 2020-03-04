[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 4
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
California DMV is Open 24/7 With Improved Online Services
| Wednesday, Mar 4, 2020
california dmv now kiosk

Sacramento – At home, on the go, day or night, wherever you are: Residents can now take care of more Department of Motor Vehicles business on their own terms using the California DMV online services at dmv.ca.gov.

“The DMV is transforming our business model from paper-based to digital,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “We are making interacting with the DMV easier for our customers and going green with a more mobile customer experience.”

Opening new, easy-to-use channels for DMV tasks that do not have to take place in an office makes more room for the DMV to serve customers who must come to an office, like those who need a REAL ID.

The DMV is launching a new, upgraded online system for customer identification, authentication and authorization that is simple and secure. While customers who previously had an online account will have to re-register, the new process to conduct DMV business online is easy to use and offers instant verification. The online services that require a DMV login include:

* Changing an address
* Renewing a driver license/ID card
* Requesting a driver or vehicle record
* Coming soon – replacing a lost, stolen or damaged driver license/ID card

The DMV is adding more services online to improve the customer experience. The DMV’s digital transformation continues with the online option for:

* Motor carrier permits
* Coming soon – certain occupational licenses
* Replacement license plate stickers and registration cards

These online options, in addition to replacement driver licenses, provide a way for more than a million DMV transactions a year to take place outside a California DMV office. The DMV also continues to offer other vehicle registration-related transactions online, for example submitting a Notice of Transfer and Release of Liability.

“Moving transactions out of the field office creates more capacity for processing REAL IDs, which is especially important as the federal enforcement date in October approaches,” Gordon said. “To that end, the DMV is creating and promoting more channels for transactions that can be accomplished outside a field office.”

Interacting with DMV has been made easier with the addition of Miles, the online chatbot, and a live chat option during business hours. The DMV plans to unveil a completely redesigned website this spring that will also enhance the online customer experience.

A “DMV Anytime” webpage that refers customers to online resources and vehicle registration services available through the thousands of auto clubs and other DMV business partners is another addition to a more robust online experience.

In addition to the improved online experience, the California DMV has added more features to the 365 DMV Now kiosks (pictured at top) statewide.
