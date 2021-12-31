header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
45°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 30
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
Seventy percent of an average Sierra snow year fell in December. But will the spigot stay open?
| Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Phillips Station
Snow at the Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada mountains (California Department of Water Resources)

 

By Hillel Aron

(CN) — California just had its snowiest December in more than half a century.

It’s still in a drought.

“We’re off to a great start,” said Sean de Guzman, the California Department of Water Resources’s manager of snow surveys. But, he added, “even though rain and snow are currently above average, this drought is far from over.”

The state’s first snow survey, conducted at Phillips Station in the central Sierra Nevada mountain range, measured 78.5 inches of snow, double the historic average for this date at that location.

Often called California’s “frozen reservoir,” the Sierra snowpack supplies nearly a third of the state’s drinking water throughout the year.

Although one of the heaviest December snowfalls on record, the state still needs more snow during the next four months to offset the losses from the last two winters, which were the fifth and second driest in the state’s history, respectively, and which left its reservoirs reeling. Most of California’s reservoirs remain far lower than their historic averages. Its biggest reservoir Shasta Lake, stands at 29% capacity currently, about half of its historic average. The second biggest, Lake Oroville, stands at 38% capacity, or 73% of its historic average.

“We could not have asked for a better December in terms of Sierra snow and rain,” said Department of Water Resources director Karla Nemeth, in a statement. “But Californians need to be aware that even these big storms may not refill our major reservoirs during the next few months. We need more storms and average temperatures this winter and spring, and we can’t be sure it’s coming. So, it’s important that we continue to do our part to keep conserving — we will need that water this summer.”

Last week, 79% of the state experienced “extreme drought conditions” as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Now, after a week of storms, only a third of California meets that threshold.

At Donner Pass, scientists at the Central Sierra Snow Lab report the snowiest December on record, which goes back to 1970.

“While its great, we’re still only at 70% of the total snowfall of what we would expect across an entire winter season,” said Andrew Schwartz, the station manager and lead scientist at the snow lab. “We still have to make up that 30% to make sure we reach even an average season.”

Hitting that remaining 30% is likely, but far from assured.

“California continues to experience evidence of climate change with bigger swings between wet and dry years and even extreme variability within a season,” said de Guzman. “A wet start to the year doesn’t mean this year will end up above average once it’s all said and done.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
(CN) — California just had its snowiest December in more than half a century.
FULL STORY...
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Michael Elgarico was recently appointed Vice President of Enrollment at California Institute of the Arts.
FULL STORY...
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
The Master's University Winter 5K is three weeks away.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
(CN) — California just had its snowiest December in more than half a century.
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Michael Elgarico was recently appointed Vice President of Enrollment at California Institute of the Arts.
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
The Master's University Winter 5K is three weeks away.
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. Daily Case Numbers Climb Above 16k
With Delta and Omicron transmissions surging, L.A. County today reported more than 16,000 new cases in one of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. Daily Case Numbers Climb Above 16k
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Rising Cases, Hospitalizations
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 22 additional deaths and 9,473 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 42,339 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Rising Cases, Hospitalizations
Jan. 3-12: Maintenance Scheduled at Castaic Lake, Community Asked to Conserve Water
SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use starting Jan. 3 through Jan. 12 in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.
Jan. 3-12: Maintenance Scheduled at Castaic Lake, Community Asked to Conserve Water
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Henry Mayo Reports Four Additional Deaths Over Weekend
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the hospital's total to 195, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Henry Mayo Reports Four Additional Deaths Over Weekend
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Paseo Aquatics Sets 15 Team Records at Junior Nationals
VALENCIA – Competing against some of the top swimmers in the nation, Paseo Aquatics placed 11th in the Men’s Division at the Speedo Winter Junior National West Swimming Championships, setting 15 team records and 12 personal-best times at the event held on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
Paseo Aquatics Sets 15 Team Records at Junior Nationals
‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
The MAIN is kicking-off its 2022 theater season with "Fuddy Meers" by Theatris Productions!
‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 191st Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 191 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 191st Death
County Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity to Meet Holiday Surge Demand
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced it is prepared to deliver an urgent expansion of the County’s free COVID-19 testing services amidst Holiday demand effective Friday, Dec. 24.
County Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity to Meet Holiday Surge Demand
Valencia High Seniors Seek Donors for Items to Help Combat Period, Hygiene Poverty
Two Valencia High School seniors, Brianna Hickey and Vicky Carrillo, are hosting a drive for period products and general hygiene items for people in need in the Santa Clarita and Los Angeles areas and they're asking for the community's help to donate more items now through Jan. 7.
Valencia High Seniors Seek Donors for Items to Help Combat Period, Hygiene Poverty
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members
The Women's Council of Realtors Santa Clarita Valley Network is pleased to announce the installation of the Board of Directors for the ensuing year.
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, from Saturday through Monday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: