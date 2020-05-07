California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.

With a projected $41 billion drop in tax revenue and an unemployment rate that could soar to 18%, California — once flush with cash in its $22 billion rainy-day fund — will be far less golden thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
By Nick Cahill and Bianca Bruno
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With millions already jobless, California’s pandemic-induced recession is on pace to shatter previous downturns and could lead to a record $54 billion budget shortfall, state officials warned Thursday.
The California Department of Finance said it expects the state’s main revenue sources to decline by more than $41 billion compared to January predictions. The vanishing income, sales and corporate taxes — combined with an estimated 18% unemployment rate — reflect the disastrous economic toll already caused by the novel coronavirus.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused enormous hardship for families, businesses and governments across the world, the United States and California. It has endangered health, stressed the health care system, and caused devastating losses in family and business income,” the department states in a grim 4-page report, which can be viewed below:
“Covid-19 has caused a national recession, a precipitous decline in income, rapidly rising health and human services caseloads and substantial Covid-19 driven costs.”
The report comes one week before Governor Gavin Newsom is required to give lawmakers an updated budget for 2020-21 fiscal year. Unlike the ambitious $222 billion version released in January, which was banking on a $5.6 billion surplus, the so-called “May Revise” will contain wholesale cuts and a lack of new spending programs.
According to Thursday’s memo, California schools could be the biggest loser: if tax revenues don’t quickly rebound, general funding for K-12 schools and community colleges could see a $18 billion hit.
California’s general fund relies largely on three revenue sources — personal income tax, sales and use tax, and corporation tax. Newsom’s advisers now predict tax revenues will plunge a combined $41 billion compared to the figure used to craft the January budget, not to mention the $6 billion the state plans to spend this year fighting the pandemic.
The report also expects the middle and lower class to be specifically harmed, as many layoffs have occurred in low-wage industries.
Over 4 million have already filed for unemployment, but the Newsom administration is planning for 2020 unemployment levels to surpass the Great Recession peak of 12.3% and top out at 18%. Furthermore, personal income could plunge by 9% and permits for new housing, a key economic indicator, could drop by over 20% this year.
“The May revision forecast projects that the impact of these economic losses will be disproportionately borne by low- and middle-income Californians. This is particularly concerning as state median income did not return to the pre-Great Recession level until 2018,” the report continues.
The predictions are incredibly jarring and unprecedented, but Newsom’s advisers note the projected deficit as a percent of the general fund budget is slightly smaller than budgets pieced together in 2003 and 2009.
SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.
As COVID-19 is a fluid crisis with rapid changes affecting parks facilities, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation continues to assess operations daily in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on necessary safety precautions.
The Santa Clarita City Council, along with executives at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and public safety officials, showed support for the community’s medical workers in a celebration of National Nurses Day on Wednesday night.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is giving aid to the Santa Clarita community by helping them cast their ballots for the 25th congressional district special election in the midst of the shelter-in-place order.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board adopted, with a 5-0 vote, a new grading policy for the entire district Wednesday, giving students the option to change how they’re graded and preventing them from receiving a “D” or “F.”
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
