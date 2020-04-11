[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 10
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
California Friday: 19,472 Cases, 541 Deaths; 2,024 Health Care Workers Positive
| Friday, Apr 10, 2020
california friday april 10

California had a total of 19,472 confirmed cases and 541 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Friday afternoon.

Racial, Ethnic Demographics

This initial information, representing 54 percent of COVID-19 cases and 53 percent of deaths, shows the race and ethnicity data is roughly in line with the diversity of California overall:

* Latinos: 32% of cases and 27% of deaths (39% of the state’s population)

* Whites: 33% of cases and 42% of deaths (37% of the state’s population)

* African Americans/Blacks: 7% of cases and 9% of deaths (6% of the state’s population)

* Asians: 13% of cases and 17% of deaths (15% of the state’s population)

* Multiracial: 2% of cases and 0.9% of deaths (2% of the state’s population)

* American Indians or Alaska Natives: 0.2% of cases and 0.7% of deaths (0.5% of the states’ population)

* Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders: 2% of cases and 0.7% of deaths (0.3% of the state’s population)

* Other: 10% of cases and 3% of deaths (N/A)

Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 9, local health departments have reported 2,024 confirmed positive cases in health care workers: this includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact.

As testing capacity ramps up, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker. We will release the larger number of health care workers affected by COVID-19.

Testing in California
As of April 9, approximately 185,300 tests had been conducted in California. At least 172,076 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending.

These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense by:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available at www.covid19.ca.gov.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance web page.​​​

A screenshot of the interactive map of global coronavirus COVID-19 cases from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering as of 4 p.m. April 10, 2020.
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
Friday, Apr 10, 2020
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
Deputy Brian Rooney, who oversees the Youth Activities League (YAL) in Val Verde, was determined to brighten kids’ day due to usual holiday activities being canceled.
FULL STORY...
