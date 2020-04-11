California Friday: 19,472 Cases, 541 Deaths; 2,024 Health Care Workers Positive

California had a total of 19,472 confirmed cases and 541 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Friday afternoon.
Racial, Ethnic Demographics
This initial information, representing 54 percent of COVID-19 cases and 53 percent of deaths, shows the race and ethnicity data is roughly in line with the diversity of California overall:
* Latinos: 32% of cases and 27% of deaths (39% of the state’s population)
* Whites: 33% of cases and 42% of deaths (37% of the state’s population)
* African Americans/Blacks: 7% of cases and 9% of deaths (6% of the state’s population)
* Asians: 13% of cases and 17% of deaths (15% of the state’s population)
* Multiracial: 2% of cases and 0.9% of deaths (2% of the state’s population)
* American Indians or Alaska Natives: 0.2% of cases and 0.7% of deaths (0.5% of the states’ population)
* Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders: 2% of cases and 0.7% of deaths (0.3% of the state’s population)
* Other: 10% of cases and 3% of deaths (N/A)
Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 9, local health departments have reported 2,024 confirmed positive cases in health care workers: this includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact.
As testing capacity ramps up, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker. We will release the larger number of health care workers affected by COVID-19.
Testing in California
As of April 9, approximately 185,300 tests had been conducted in California. At least 172,076 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending.
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense by:
– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.
– Practicing social distancing.
– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
– Following guidance from public health officials.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available at www.covid19.ca.gov.
California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance web page.
A screenshot of the interactive map of global coronavirus COVID-19 cases from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering as of 4 p.m. April 10, 2020.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, and extended the county's "Safer at Home" order through May 15.
If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
Just over a month after the first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation, California is showing signs of flattening the curve — and triumphing over the global pandemic.
As Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and airlines continue to experience reduced passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BUR is temporarily closing Terminal B operations effective Friday, April 10.
Los Angeles Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday outlined steps California is taking to protect the residents and employees of the more than 1,224 skilled nursing home facilities and 7,461 residential care facilities across the state.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office announced Thursday that it has transferred more than 1,100 N-95 face masks to the California Office of Emergency Services as it assesses its supply of personal protective equipment in hopes of donating additional PPE to state and local agencies battling COVID-19.
