California Friday: 39,254 Cases, 1,562 Deaths to Date

The Department is now reporting all tests reported in California, rather than the total number of individuals tested. As new laboratories begin to test for COVID-19, some have had delays in reporting to the state. To resolve this issue, and to ensure this data is as complete as possible and reflects the state’s entire testing capacity, the Department is contacting laboratories directly to assess the completeness of reporting and to gather additional testing data if needed.
In addition, laboratories have been working through their backlogs of tests awaiting processing, and the backlog has been reduced. This helps ensure we can meet the additional demand expected from broadening testing guidelines and opening 86 additional sample collection sites across California.
Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.
The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing these trends.
Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More men are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends, with the notable exception of Asians who have similar numbers of COVID-19 deaths in males and females.
– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
– Following guidance from public health officials.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Friday discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19, citing serious heart problems in patients who have taken the drug.
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
Less than 24 hours after a federal judge eviscerated California’s voter-approved gun-control measures for a second time by blocking enforcement of background checks on ammunition purchases, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday convicted criminals are already purchasing ammunition.
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.
The United States Supreme Court issued its opinion Thursday in County of Maui v. Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund siding with clean water advocates that point source discharges to navigable waters through groundwater are regulated under the Clean Water Act.
Following several years of work and advocacy by the North County Transportation Coalition (NCTC) Board, on which Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Bob Kellar serve, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has been awarded $107 million through California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital (TIRCP) grant program for upgrades to the Antelope Valley Metrolink Line.
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
