header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 16
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
California GOP Agrees to Remove Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes. Or Did They?
| Friday, Oct 16, 2020
california gop
In this now-deleted Twitter post, California GOP operative Jordan Tygh stands next to an unofficial ballot drop box, one of several the state Republican Party has installed across California.

 

Following a legal demand from state officials, the California GOP said Friday it has agreed to remove unofficial drop boxes its members placed in multiple counties to collect vote-by-mail ballots.

But uncertainty looms after several GOP leaders said the boxes will continue to be deployed.

State election officials were alerted to the unauthorized ballot drop boxes sprouting up across Fresno, Los Angeles, and Orange counties after a Southern California Republican Party field employee tweeted a picture holding a ballot next to one of the boxes.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office immediately launched an investigation, saying the installation of boxes may constitute a felony.

Only county election officials can designate ballot drop-off locations, according to California law.

But Republican Party leaders defended the ballot collection effort, citing their interpretation of a 2016 California law allowing voters to have their ballot returned by someone they trust.

California GOP officials received a cease and desist letter Monday demanding that any ballots dropped into the unofficial boxes be recorded and returned to county election officials. The joint letter from Padilla and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the GOP had until Thursday to comply with the legal demand or face action by both offices to enforce state law.

In a virtual press conference Friday, both Padilla and Becerra said attorneys for the California GOP agreed to “concessions” on their ballot collection program.

“Among other things, they will not make available or condone the use of unstaffed, unsecured unofficial ballot drop boxes,” Padilla said in a prepared statement. “This is an important step in stopping the voter confusion created by their ballot collection activities.”

Padilla told reporters that while ballot collection is legal in California, programs must comply with state law governing signature and staffing requirements and the “chain of custody” regulation for ballots. Under state law, anyone assisting a voter with returning their ballot must add their signature to the return envelope, Padilla said.

“Just be honest,” Padilla said. “Why have to play games and why have to deceive voters?”

Becerra said his office has issued subpoenas as part of an ongoing investigation into the state GOP’s program.

“The integrity and confidence in the vote here in California is paramount,” Becerra said. “Tampering with votes is not just illegal, it’s irresponsible. Ignorance of the law is no excuse.”

But some Republican lawmakers tweeted during Becerra and Padilla’s press conference that the state GOP would continue their ballot collection efforts.

Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez of Lake Elsinore said on Twitter the party would continue to use ballot drop boxes.

ballot drop box

If the ballot drop box doesn’t look like this, it’s not legal.

“We’re still deploying the boxes,” Melendez tweeted. “They will of course be secure.”

Representative Ken Calvert, a Republican representing the 42nd congressional district, rebuked the action by state election officials.

“Instead of working with us to fix an error that was already quickly resolved, the Democrats that run our state tried to intimidate people of faith and Republicans and suppress their vote,” Calvert tweeted. “We have stood our ground and our legal ballot collections WILL continue.”

In response to the tweets, Padilla told reporters his office has a clear commitment on concessions from attorneys for the California GOP.

“What we hear in terms of rhetoric is one thing, what we see in practice is another,” Padilla said. “If these boxes reappear then we will act accordingly at that time.”

Becerra said his office would investigate Republican lawmakers’ tweets.

“While these tweets can be confusing or posts on social media can be misleading, when we act legally, we must act based on credible evidence,” Becerra said.

Padilla and Becerra will also look into reports that Democratic Congressman Harley Rouda is operating ballot collection hubs in his district in Orange County.

“This is not about partisan advantage,” Padilla said. “It’s about integrity of the election and the rights of voters.”

California GOP spokesperson Hector Barajas said in a statement after the press conference that the party has made no concessions on its program.

“In fact, in two phones calls with 9 attorney general lawyers, they never requested the California Republican Party to do anything except provide information about our program and to turn over records, including names of voters which we have declined to do,” Barajas said. “This is a thuggish voter intimidation and vote suppression tactic by our Democratic attorney general and secretary of state.”

— By Martin Macias Jr., CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Total 287K Cases in L.A. County, 6,734 in SCV
Friday, Oct 16, 2020
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Total 287K Cases in L.A. County, 6,734 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,072 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 41 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Wildfires
Friday, Oct 16, 2020
California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Wildfires
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday afternoon that the president has approved California’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to wildfires across the state.
FULL STORY...
Detectives Seek ID of Unmasked Criminal Threats Suspect
Friday, Oct 16, 2020
Detectives Seek ID of Unmasked Criminal Threats Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are seeking the public's help to identify an unmasked alleged criminal threats suspect accused of pulling a knife on a liquor store clerk.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Total 287K Cases in L.A. County, 6,734 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,072 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 41 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Total 287K Cases in L.A. County, 6,734 in SCV
California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Wildfires
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday afternoon that the president has approved California’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to wildfires across the state.
California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Wildfires
Detectives Seek ID of Unmasked Criminal Threats Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are seeking the public's help to identify an unmasked alleged criminal threats suspect accused of pulling a knife on a liquor store clerk.
Detectives Seek ID of Unmasked Criminal Threats Suspect
L.A. County Animal Care Celebrates Veterinary Technicians
This year, October 11-17 marks National Veterinary Technician Week where we celebrate the critical and lifesaving work performed by our veterinary technicians.
L.A. County Animal Care Celebrates Veterinary Technicians
Academy Offers 2-Day Virtual ‘Careers in Film Summit’ for Students
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present its 6th annual and first virtual Careers in Film Summit on Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31.
Academy Offers 2-Day Virtual ‘Careers in Film Summit’ for Students
California GOP Agrees to Remove Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes. Or Did They?
Following a legal demand from California officials, the state Republican Party said Friday it has agreed to remove unofficial drop boxes.
California GOP Agrees to Remove Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes. Or Did They?
Santa Clarita Unveils Latest Public Art Project
After two years of planning, the city of Santa Clarita unveiled “California Scape,” the latest public art project, Thursday at Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country.
Santa Clarita Unveils Latest Public Art Project
Dogs Rescued During Bobcat Fire Now Ready for Adoption
Many of the more than 100 dogs rescued by Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control from a breeding operation during the recent Bobcat Fire are now available for adoption.
Dogs Rescued During Bobcat Fire Now Ready for Adoption
City Council OK’s Letter to Supes on Keeping Indoor Malls Open
Santa Clarita City Council members approved Tuesday sending a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in support of keeping indoor malls open while urging for consistent guidelines to help prevent further conditions that prevent businesses from full recovery.
City Council OK’s Letter to Supes on Keeping Indoor Malls Open
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
A new model of studying the workplace culture is being created as a team from the Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM (ARCS) at California State University, Northridge collaborates virtually with staff at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to create the laboratory of the future.
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign
After a fiery call for L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s resignation last month, the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission voted Thursday formally calling for him to step down.
Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, including 6,693 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported 3 additional deaths bringing the hospital's COVID-19 deaths to 29.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County.
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
The application period for the County’s Small Business Revitalization Grant Program, which opened last week, has been extended to Monday, Oct. 19, 11:59 p.m.
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man Monday evening on suspicion of hit and run causing an injury, after their investigation into a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in Newhall, near a local bar.
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Ahead of Halloween this year, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth announced Wednesday residents can trick-or-treat within the city, despite state and county officials recommending against traditional practices due to the pandemic.
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
The Saugus Union School District governing board decided to table its discussion on child care until its next board meeting Oct. 27.
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
After an investigation lasting more than three years, the human remains found in a hilly, rugged stretch of terrain near Templin Highway in 2017 have been positively identified as belonging to a Palm Springs man who vanished in 2008.
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has launched a statewide fundraising effort to bolster aid for schools in regions ravaged by wildfires and other disasters.
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
%d bloggers like this: