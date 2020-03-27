California, Here They Come: Prince Harry, Meghan Reportedly in LA

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have reportedly left Canada for Los Angeles as the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic surges across the globe.

British tabloid The Sun broke the news Friday, saying the royal couple flew by private jet to Los Angeles last week before the countries agreed to mutually close their shared border in the hopes of containing the raid spread of Covid-19.

“Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good,” the tabloid quoted one “royal insider” as having said. “The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.”

News of the couple’s move came one day after Disney announced Meghan — an actress who became the Duchess of Sussex with her 2018 marriage to the prince — will narrate a new film about a family of African elephants. Part of a series marking Earth Month, “Elephant” will be released April 3 via the Disney+ streaming service.

Meghan dropped her surname Markle when she married Harry, and together the couple will officially shed their royal duties on March 31. The royals had stunned the world back in January when they announced would give up their titles, and their receipt of public funds, as they pursued financial independence.

Though the couple were believed to be permanently relocating to Canada, The Sun on Friday said the move to California “had been planned for some time.”

“They want to be based in the Los Angeles area,” the tabloid’s source said.

Meghan is a Los Angeles native; her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there; and the city is the ideal place for her to now restart her career.

Kensington Palace, the couple’s official residence, has not reportedly responded to a request for comment about the U.S. move.

Royal officials confirmed only this past Wednesday that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, tested positive for the novel virus, Covid-19.

He is reportedly showing only mild symptoms of the respiratory disease that has touched some of the most remote parts of the world since cases of it first erupted in December out of China.

