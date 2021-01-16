header image

1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
California High Court Makes Landmark Independent Contractor Ruling Retroactive
| Friday, Jan 15, 2021
The California Supreme Court building in San Francisco. (Courthouse News photo / Maria Dinzeo)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — The California Supreme Court declared Thursday that worker classification standards set forth in its Dynamex decision should apply retroactively to a labor class action from 15 years ago, as well as all non-final cases that predate the 2018 landmark ruling.

Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles established a three-part test for when employers can classify workers as independent contractors. They must show A) the hiring entity does not directly control the worker, B) the work falls outside the hiring entity’s usual course of business, and C) the worker is “customarily engaged in an independently established trade occupation, or business of the same nature as the work performed.”

The court also held that this standard, codified into California law with the passage of Assembly Bill 5 in 2019, is consistent with the meaning of “employ” as to “suffer or permit to work” as defined by California wage orders.

In 2019, the Ninth Circuit overturned a 2017 ruling in which U.S. District Judge William Alsup sided with the cleaning business franchisor Jan-Pro. The panel found Alsup applied the employment relationship as defined in Martinez v. Combs, which the California Supreme Court decided eight years before Dynamex.

The Martinez case turned on whether seasonal farm laborers could be considered employees of business entities instead of their most immediate employer.

But the appellate court set aside its ruling to ask the California Supreme Court to settle the question of whether the ABC test in Dynamex could apply to janitors who sued Jan-Pro in 2006.

On Thursday, the high court held that it does.

“Given the constraints imposed by the statute of limitations, the retroactive application of Dynamex will in practice affect a limited number of cases. Nonetheless, in light of the general rule of retroactivity of judicial decisions and the fundamental importance of the protections afforded by the wage orders, we find no compelling justification for denying workers included in such lawsuits the benefit of the standard set forth in Dynamex,” Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote for the unanimous court.

She said that while Martinez left open the question of whether the farmworkers were properly considered employees or, instead, independent contractors in the wage order context, it put employers on notice that the issue could come up in a future case.

Even so, Jan-Pro argued it reasonably relied on legal decisions prior to Dynamex, particularly the 11-factor classification test set forth in S.G. Borello & Sons v. Dept. of Industrial Relations.

But Cantil-Sakauye wrote the narrower test adopted in Dynamex “was not beyond the bounds of what employers could reasonably have expected” since it drew on some of the factors outlined by Borello.

“We reject the contention that litigants must have foresight of the exact rule that a court ultimately adopts in order for it to have retroactive effect,” she wrote. “And indeed, the ABC test articulated in Dynamex was within the scope of what employers reasonably could have foreseen. Prior decisions of this court had certainly provided putative employers notice concerning the potential breadth of the suffer or permit to work language.”

Shannon Liss-Riordan, an employment attorney representing the janitors, said she was pleased with the court’s decision and expected the janitors would be declared employees under the Dynamex test.

“The court reaffirmed the strength of the ABC test adopted in Dynamex. It also reminded us all that the test was necessary because the multifactor test in Borello had led to inconsistent outcomes that did not give workers and employers sufficient guidance to know their rights and responsibilities,” Liss-Riordan said in an email Thursday. “The court emphasized the importance of a strong legal standard to prevent independent contractor misclassification, in order to ensure that workers receive the protections to which they are entitled as employees.”

She added, “This decision should be a big help to workers across California who are continuing to litigate misclassification wage violations that occurred before April 2018.”

With the retroactivity question settled, Liss-Riordan said the case will now go back to Alsup.

“We expect that, in light of this ruling and the ruling of the Ninth Circuit, the janitors should be declared employees,” she said.

— By Maria Dinzeo, CNS
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Near 1 Million Countywide; 258 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 258 new deaths and 15,051 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with cases likely to reach over 1 million this weekend. In addition, the Santa Clarita Valley has reached 21,189 total cases.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Near 1 Million Countywide; 258 New Deaths in County
SCV Boys and Girls Club Receives $50,000 Financial Gift from Federal Escrow, Inc.
Jim and Anita Lombardi of Federal Escrow, Inc. donated $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Club to help the organization continue providing COVID-19 relief services in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Boys and Girls Club Receives $50,000 Financial Gift from Federal Escrow, Inc.
CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President
The Castaic Union School District governing board appointed a new president during its annual organizational board meeting last month.
CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Los Angeles County officials announced five additional mass-vaccination sites set to open next week which include Six Flags Magic Mountain and California State University, Northridge.
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita, with regular service anticipated to resume the week of Jan. 25.
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
The ice rink in Valencia, which the City acquired last year, is currently undergoing renovations prior to its highly anticipated grand reopening later this year.
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
The MAIN is set to host eight weeks of free virtual productions from around the world from Jan. 22 through March 12 via Zoom for the Stage on Screen Theatre Fest's International Edition of online theatre.
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 13,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 20,918
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 287 new deaths and 17,323 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,918 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 13,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 20,918
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday the opening of its COVID-19 vaccine-distribution site, with the goal of vaccinating nearly 500 people a day.
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
L.A. County Parks can help you achieve your New Year’s goals while bringing L.A. vibes into virtual classes.
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association's first meeting of 2021, which will take place virtually Monday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Get ready to get your game on Sunday, March 14, as Soroptimist International of Valencia presents their annual fundraiser to benefit the Soroptimist’s Dream Programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
As the COVID-19 surge has continued to overwhelm hospitals over the past couple of months, it has also dramatically impacted the mortuaries where many of the pandemic’s victims end up.
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted 4-1 to suspend small cohorts returning to campus through Feb. 8.
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions
The Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding regional areas fell under a red flag warning, prompting Southern California Edison to monitor more than 28,000 of its customers for potential power shutoffs through the remainder of the week.
SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
California State Parks is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2021 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 14,564 new cases and 281 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported another two new COVID-19 fatalities.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump while the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to last week’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
President Donald Trump spent his single term touting the exceptionalism of his presidency but the distinction that may well define his legacy happened Wednesday as the House voted to impeach him, again, this time for incitement of insurrection and by a vote of 232–197.
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
California health officials are reshuffling priorities to allow anyone older than the age of 65 to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as demand among healthcare workers continues to decrease.
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
%d bloggers like this: