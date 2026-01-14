California Hispanic Legislative Caucus appoints New Caucus Consultant

The California Hispanic Legislative Caucus announced that Carlos Valdez has been named Caucus Consultant. Valdez brings nearly three decades of public policy and public affairs experience at the federal, state, and local levels.

“Carlos will be a great addition to our Caucus team,” said Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita), Co-Chair of CHLC. “His talents and experience will be invaluable as we continue our work to address the biggest issues facing Hispanic families in this state: addressing the high cost of living, improving public safety, and expanding opportunity.”

Valdez spent nearly 15 years working on public policy for tribal governments, including the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation and CNIGA, advancing policy that protected tribal sovereignty and cultural resources. He joins CHLC following years as a public affairs consultant and serving his community.

Valdez began his career working on political campaigns, community affairs, and media relations with one of Los Angeles’ premier public affairs firms, The Englander Group. He went on to manage public and media relations for major technology clients with Manning, Selvage, and Lee before eventually joining the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation.

“With decades of experience across federal, state, and local government, Carlos brings a proven record of public service to our Caucus,” said Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez (R-Temecula), Co-Chair of CHLC. “His background in public policy and community advocacy will be a major asset as we work to deliver results for Hispanic families across California.”

Valdez attended undergraduate and graduate school at California State University, Northridge, and received a certificate in Public Policy from University of California, Davis. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Rocklin Public Safety Foundation and is Vice President of the Placer County Friends of the Library.

