1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
California Homeless: $600 Million in Homekey Funds Now Immediately Available
| Friday, Jul 17, 2020
homekey initiative

SACRAMENTO — Building on the success of Project Roomkey, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the availability of $600 million in funding for the Homekey initiative, the next phase in the state’s response protecting Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

Administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Homekey will be the largest expansion of housing for people experiencing homelessness in recent history, while addressing the continuing health and social service needs of this vulnerable population. The $600 million in grant funding will be made available to counties, cities, and other government entities to purchase and rehabilitate housing including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, and other types of innovative housing, and convert them into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

“Homekey is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to massively expand housing for the homeless in California with federal stimulus funds,” said Governor Newsom. “This unique opportunity requires us to move quickly, in close collaboration with our city and county partners, to protect the most vulnerable people in our state.”

Geographic and racial equity have been baked into Homekey, with dedicated funding for various regions and a goal of addressing the deeply inequitable impact of homelessness on Black and Latino communities across California.

Of the $600 million in funding for Homekey, $550 million will be provided to cities and counties by California’s direct allocation of the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief Funds, with an additional $50 million provided by California’s General Fund to supplement the acquisition and provide initial operating funds.

Governor Newsom urged cities and counties to move quickly. HCD is expected to begin accepting applications on July 22, 2020, and the first tier of projects will be fast tracked for awards during the first 30 days. Any awards cities and counties receive must be spent by December 30, 2020.

HCD and the Department of General Services will provide robust technical assistance to help cities and counties quickly and successfully apply for this critical funding

In addition to Homekey funding, additional funding for cities and counties will also be available from federal, state, local and philanthropic sources.

To further support speedy implementation of Homekey, Governor Newsom recently signed new legislation providing a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) exemption and automatic zoning compliance for converted hotels, motels, and other housing types that utilize Homekey funding.

“Homekey builds upon the strong collaboration between the state and local governments that led to the success of Project Roomkey,” said Lourdes Castro Ramírez, Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, which oversees HCD and which includes the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council. “We must use this momentum to build permanent housing solutions for individuals experiencing homelessness.”

“HCD is thrilled to administer this historical program to help the most vulnerable amongst us, while also protecting the public health of all,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “HCD is putting forth dedicated resources to ensure cities and counties receive the assistance they need and these funds are distributed quickly so those most in need are served as soon as possible.”
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
California will bar schools from reopening in counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic until the counties stay off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
The city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts have entered into a three-year agreement for lit transport service to facilitate gigabit high-speed internet service for the college.
FULL STORY...
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
California will bar schools from reopening in counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic until the counties stay off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days.
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
When author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
The city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts have entered into a three-year agreement for lit transport service to facilitate gigabit high-speed internet service for the college.
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
SCV Saturday Air Quality to be Unhealthy for Sensitive People
A Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advisory issued Friday warns of unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals and groups in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.
SCV Saturday Air Quality to be Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman in Canyon Country Wednesday night on felony child endangerment and misdemeanor DUI charges.
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
Building on the success of Project Roomkey, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the availability of $600 million in funding for the Homekey initiative, the next phase in the state’s response protecting Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
Lackey at Home in Palmdale Recovering from COVID-19
California Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is recovering at his home in Palmdale after more than a week in the hospital due to COVID-19.
Lackey at Home in Palmdale Recovering from COVID-19
Today in SCV History (July 17)
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
The Master's University men's basketball team's season may have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't keep the Mustangs from finishing on a high note in the classroom.
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to be assisting restaurants in expanding their services outdoors as a part of the Eat Local Program.
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
(CN) — Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced they’ll have students, teachers and staff working online for the beginning of the school year this fall and, after a few weeks, decide whether to return to campus.
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
While the coronavirus pandemic affected many Santa Clarita Valley residents, it affected local nonprofits, too, with many not receiving donations like normal.
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
After several dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents protested last month, calling for Councilman Bob Kellar to resign, calls for him to step down continued after he left the City Council meeting early Tuesday.
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,193 people currently hospitalized, surpassing Tuesday's number.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
