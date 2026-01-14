header image

January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission
meeting minutes
California investing $202 Million to Expand Cleaner Transportation Options in Communities Most Affected by Pollution
| Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026
Water drop


Caltrans today announced awarding $202 million to 143 local, clean transportation projects to prioritize public transit and electric vehicle options in California communities most affected by pollution.

The projects are funded by California Climate Investment through the Low Carbon Transit Operation Program which has invested over $1.4 billion in carbon reduction projects over the past decade.

“Partnering with local transportation agencies, we’re building a thriving, more connected California by investing in projects that will improve outcomes for all roadway users and help the state achieve its ambitious climate goals,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “These clean transportation projects will better serve communities most affected by air pollution, expand bus and rail service and support free or reduced fare programs and encourage fewer, shorter automobile trips.”

The CCI steers billions of Cap-and-Invest dollars towards strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. It is designed to reduce greenhouse gases from the largest emission sources in California, drive innovation and guide the state towards a clean energy economy.

LCTOP has funded 1,548 projects to help local transit agencies launch new or expanded transit services, purchase zero-emission fleet vehicles, build zero-emission infrastructure, and make public transportation more affordable.

Some of the projects that will benefit from LCTOP funding include:

-Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority – Metro A-Line Operations: $48.7 million for Operations of Metro’s A Line light rail. The expanded transit service serves 44 stations and runs seven days a week.

-Lake Transit Authority – 2025 Bus Stop Enhancement Project: $173,000 for the purchase and installation of nine bus stop shelters, benches, and bike racks at locations in the cities of Clearlake and Lakeport and the unincorporated areas of Nice and Lucerne.

-County of Nevada – Nevada County Connects Low-Income Pass Fare Subsidy Program: $86,000 for a fare subsidy program designed to support and enhance mobility options for low-income persons.

-City of San Francisco – Free Muni for seniors, people with disabilities, and youth: $18 million to operate the Free Muni program that reduces or eliminates Muni fares for regular service for seniors, people with disabilities and youth.

-Golden Empire Transit District – Constructing a Smart Grid System for five Electric Vehicles: $1.5 million to build an off-grid, behind the meter, 250 KW “Smart Grid” system. This smart grid system is powered by solar electricity stored into three large batteries during daylight hours and deployed through EV chargers during their scheduled fueling hours at night. This grid will allow GET to charge the five new electric vehicles.

-San Diego Metropolitan Transit System – Battery Electric Bus Procurement: $8.5 million to procure up to 23, 40-foot battery electric buses to replace Compress Natural Gas Buses which will have reached the end of their lifespan.

A full list of projects can be found here.

For more information about California’s transportation investments, visit build.ca.gov.
