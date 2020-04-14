California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19. The Governor is making more than $27 million available to help families stay together, nearly $7 million to support social workers and $3 million to support Family Resource Centers.
“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable and nurturing environment free from fear, abuse and neglect,” said Governor Newsom. “Our foster youth and the families who care for them need our support to get through this difficult time. We’re ramping up funding on initiatives that keep families together and support the social workers who provide critical services to help families thrive.”
These new investments, totaling $42 million ($40.6 million in state general fund and $1.4 million in federal funds) over the next three months will support foster youth and reduce child abuse. These investments include:
– Supporting Families Struggling to Stay Together – $27,842,000
This funding will provide a $200 per month supplement to families in the Emergency Response and Family Maintenance programs and who need additional support to be able to stay together.
– Additional Social Worker Outreach – $6,896,552
Support for social worker overtime and additional outreach by county social workers to foster family caregivers at higher risk of COVID-19 (e.g. caregivers who are over 60 years old). Social workers will engage these caregivers to identify specific needs or concerns.
– Family Resource Centers – $3,000,000
Family Resource Centers play a critical role in preventing child abuse and neglect, strengthening children and families, and connecting families to an array of county support systems of care. This funding will provide direct support and services to foster families, including material items, assistance with isolation needs, parenting resources, and staff time to help link families to other state and federal supports (e.g. food, housing, etc.).
– Expansion of Helplines – $250,000
Funds will assist 2-1-1 and Parents Anonymous to offer immediate assistance to families in crisis who are seeking assistance. Parents Anonymous will provide expanded hours of services, link parents to online support groups and will make referrals to county and local services and Family Resource Centers as needed.
– Age Extension for Foster Youth – $1,846,165
Approximately 200 young adults age out of the foster care system every month. Too many of them are at risk of homelessness and food insecurity. During this crisis, foster care payments and eligibility will be extended to help them maintain their living arrangements and to provide food security.
– Additional Support for Resource Families Impacted by COVID-19 – $1,728,655
Families impacted by COVID-19 can receive higher monthly reimbursement rates to cover the extra costs associated with supporting children with more complex needs. Flexibility for counties to use these reimbursement rates will make sure that foster children can stay in their homes and not be moved into shelters or other facilities.
– Extended Timeframe for Caregiver Approvals – $166,000
Funding will allow caregivers to continue to be paid beyond 365 days while awaiting Resource Family Approval. The extension in funding is required due to delays in caregiver approvals and caseworker diversion to emergency work.
– Access to Technology – $313,128
iFoster will give more foster youth access to cell phones and laptops so they can stay connected with their families and communities, and continue to participate in educational opportunities during this crisis. This will allow the purchase of 2,000 laptops and 500 cell phones and will provide for short-term staffing assistance to iFoster to help process the applications and get phones configured and shipped to foster youth quickly.
Newsom is also directing the state Government Operations Agency to utilize the State Surplus Property Program to identify laptops that can be distributed to foster youth attending higher education.
The foster care system has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 due to school closures and social isolation. To learn how to become a foster parent and to identify the county contact in your area, visit www.cdss.ca.gov or call 1-800-KIDS-4-US (1-800-543-7487).
Learn more about the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts here. Visit covid19.ca.gov for critical steps Californians can take to stay healthy, and resources available to those impacted by the outbreak.
A copy of the Governor’s proclamation declaring April 2020 as “Child Abuse Prevention Month” can be viewed below:
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
In continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through June 30, 2020.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County.
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of resources for residents affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, including information on income and property taxes, eviction protection and utilities.
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. But the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, "Socially Responsible Saturdays."
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.