California Invests $10 Million in New KidsVaxGrant

SACRAMENTO — In an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccine access for youth, the California Department of Public Health is offering $10 million in grant funding through the newly launched KidsVaxGrant. This makes healthcare providers enrolled in the state’s Vaccines for Children program eligible to receive funding of up to $25,000 per site to expand operating hours.

“Vaccines are the most powerful tool we have to protect our children and our communities from the dangers of COVID-19,” said Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, Dr. Mark Ghaly. “This grant program will make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to children and their families by recruiting new providers and supporting existing providers by expanding operating hours. As a father and a pediatrician, I assure you COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Please make an appointment to get your family vaccinated today.”

Since its inception in 1995, the state’s Vaccines for Children Program has played an essential role in vaccinating youth by supplying providers with vaccines for children at no additional cost to parents or guardians who may be unable to afford them. The state aims to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine by recruiting additional providers into the California COVID-19 Vaccination Program and by helping providers expand their operating hours to make vaccinations more convenient for families. Longer hours has contracted with Physicians for a Healthy California to administer the KidsVaxGrant program statewide.

Newly enrolled Vaccines for Children providers that are part of the California COVID-19 Vaccination Program could be eligible for $10,000 in KidVaxGrant funds per site to establish COVID-19 vaccination services. VFC providers already enrolled are also eligible to apply and could be awarded $15,000 grant per site. The deadline to apply is May 27, 2022.

To be considered, providers must expand their operating hours. Expanding the capacity of providers to open their doors beyond normal business hours allows for additional vaccination options for working families. Operating hours must be increased by a minimum of 15 hours outside of standard operating hours during a 60-day period.

For healthcare providers interested in enrolling, please visit the myCAVax website and select “Enrollment Kit” to learn more about enrollment requirements.

To learn more and to complete a grant application, go to Physicians for a Healthy California and click on “Apply Now!”.

