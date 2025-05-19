California Invests Nearly $1.7 Billion for Transportation, Fire Recovery

The California Transportation Commission has allocated nearly $1.7 billion to help improve safety, increase mobility for all users and strengthen the state highway system.

Guided by Governor Gavin Newsom’s Build More, Faster For All agenda, these improvements will make California communities safer and more climate resilient.

In addition to these proactive, long-range efforts, the CTC allocated $86.5 million to repair vital roadways and other transportation infrastructure damaged during wildfires and storms between 2023-2025 in Southern California.

“Investments made today support Caltrans’ mission to build and maintain a transportation system that helps Californians now and decades into the future,” said Mike Keever, Acting Director for Caltrans. “This funding translates into safer travel, more accessible mobility options and strengthening our roadways to protect all travelers during extreme weather events.”

Among the many projects funded by the commission this month are $55.1 million in response to the devastating January wildfires in Los Angeles County and the strong Pacific storms that followed, battering charred hillsides and unleashing massive debris flows. Included are:

$30.6 million to replace a retaining wall and rebuild a slope drapery protection system near Big Rock Drive in Malibu and reconstruct hillsides above Pacific Coast Highway/State Route 1 (PCH/SR-1) near Mulholland Drive, all of which were impacted by the Palisades Fire and rainstorms.

$16.9 million to repair damaged state assets on PCH in the cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Malibu, including slopes, drainage systems, signs, retaining walls and guardrail; and additional measures to prevent debris flows and mudslides on PCH from Entrada Drive to Sweetwater Canyon Drive following the rainstorms.

$4.8 million to provide traffic control within the cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Malibu, where residents were forced to evacuate from the Palisades Fire.

$2.8 million to make repairs caused by the Franklin and Palisades fires near South Topanga Canyon, including new traffic signals, roadside signs, drainage systems and erosion control.

Of the total statewide allocation this month, nearly $651 million came via Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 and approximately $536 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

In District 7, that includes $150.9 million in SB 1 funds for 30 projects and $196.6 million in IIJA funds for six projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

IIJA, also known as the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill, is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of our country’s energy, water, broadband and transportation systems. California has received nearly $62 billion in federal infrastructure funding since its passage. This includes investments to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, ports and waterways. The funding has created more than 170,000 jobs in California.

Meanwhile, SB 1 invests approximately $5 billion annually toward transportation projects. It provides funding split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

For more information visit, build.ca.gov.

