California Invests Nearly $3 Billion for Transportation Improvements

The California Transportation Commission last week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“This allocation, which includes a significant federal investment, allows Caltrans and our local partners to continue building the equitable, sustainable, and safe transportation system on which future generations will depend,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Projects approved this week include:

— Interstate 605, in the cities of Irwindale and Baldwin Park, between Interstate 10 to Interstate 210 – Rehabilitate pavement, modify signals, upgrade guardrail, and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Project is awarded $18.6 million in IIJA funding.

— State Route 138, in the city of Palmdale, at the intersection of 2nd Street East – Install new traffic signal, pedestrian signal heads with countdown and Accessible Pedestrian Signals and marked crosswalks, and upgrade curb ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act standards to improve safety. Project is awarded $1.9 million in IIJA funding.

The CTC allocated more than $2.1 billion to Caltrans’ Division of Local Assistance in its annual federal fiscal year investment. These local assistance funds are used by more than 600 cities, counties and regional agencies throughout California to build and improve roads, bridges, tunnels and other transportation infrastructure and for projects that enhance safety and help protect the environment. Annually, more than 1,200 new projects are authorized through the Local Assistance Program.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

