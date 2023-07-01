header image

June 30
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers
| Friday, Jun 30, 2023
Chp class

The newest members of the California Highway Patrol were sworn in on Friday, June 30 during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The 101 officers are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.

“I want to commend these men and women, not just for the hard work they put in the past several months while training at the Academy, but for their willingness to serve the public,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “These new officers are valued members of the CHP who are committed to improving safety in California for many years to come.”

CHP Cadet Training Class I-23 is one of six cadet classes scheduled to attend the Academy in 2023. After completing 26 weeks of instruction at the CHP’s live-in training facility, the newly sworn officers will report to various CHP offices throughout the state.

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Additionally, cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. Training also covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence. Cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management and various codes, including the California Vehicle Code, Penal Code and Health and Safety Code.

The “Join the CHP 1,000” campaign launched in 2022 to appeal to a wide array of prospective applicants who may not be aware of the life-changing opportunities that awaits with a CHP career. Apply today and be one of the 1,000 new CHP officers ready to make a difference. Visit https://chpmadeformore.com/?_ga=2.149615670.1417733450.1685490895-378206202.1683060525.
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
The state champion ritual team of Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 presented their annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 9, the Friday closest to Flag Day on June 14. During the event attendees learned the history of the flag of the United States of America.
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions
Domoic acid poisoning can cause seizures, death in marine mammals and people who eat contaminated seafood. Large algae blooms off the California coast.
Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
Tickets are still available to the annual Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala on Saturday, July 8, to benefit Santa Clarita Shakespeare.
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the "Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Meet the WiSH Education Foundation outdoors at Hello Subaru on Creekside Road on Friday, Sept. 8 and be transported to an open air party on a warm, late summer night. Early Bird ticket pricing has now been extended through July 5 at 8 p.m. Purchase four tickets for $85 each, a savings of $40.
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
Sept. 2: CSUN Night Returns to Dodger Stadium
After four long years, California State University, Northridge is delighted to announce the return of the historic CSUN Night at Dodger Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 2: CSUN Night Returns to Dodger Stadium
Chandra Neal | Support SNAP Fundraiser
Chandra Neal, a local mom of an athlete in the SCV-based nonprofit Special Needs Athletes & Peer (SNAP) program, penned a letter to the community on the importance of having such an organization like SNAP that fosters inclusion and acceptance.
Chandra Neal | Support SNAP Fundraiser
July 8: Enhance Your Landscape at SCV Water Gardening Class
Does your landscape need a refresh? Get inspired with SCV Water!
July 8: Enhance Your Landscape at SCV Water Gardening Class
SCOTUS Rejects Affirmative Action in College Admissions
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court shot down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on Thursday, tightening restrictions on the use of race in college admissions.
SCOTUS Rejects Affirmative Action in College Admissions
Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Evan Tapper as dean of Extended Studies, the first person to hold this new leadership role.
Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 61 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 61 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 61 New Local Cases
Henry Mayo Now Offering New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Aquablation therapy, a surgical treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Henry Mayo Now Offering New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
CDPH Warns of Mosquito-Borne Diseases After Record Rainfall
This summer, the California Department of Public Health reminds Californians to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases during outdoor activities.
CDPH Warns of Mosquito-Borne Diseases After Record Rainfall
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Create a Class at L.A. County Parks for Fall
Applications for the Fall 2023 season are Open. Hurry, Don't wait, Applications are reviewed on a first come basis and parks fill up fast.
Create a Class at L.A. County Parks for Fall
DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.
DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
