California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers

The newest members of the California Highway Patrol were sworn in on Friday, June 30 during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The 101 officers are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.

“I want to commend these men and women, not just for the hard work they put in the past several months while training at the Academy, but for their willingness to serve the public,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “These new officers are valued members of the CHP who are committed to improving safety in California for many years to come.”

CHP Cadet Training Class I-23 is one of six cadet classes scheduled to attend the Academy in 2023. After completing 26 weeks of instruction at the CHP’s live-in training facility, the newly sworn officers will report to various CHP offices throughout the state.

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Additionally, cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. Training also covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence. Cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management and various codes, including the California Vehicle Code, Penal Code and Health and Safety Code.

The “Join the CHP 1,000” campaign launched in 2022 to appeal to a wide array of prospective applicants who may not be aware of the life-changing opportunities that awaits with a CHP career. Apply today and be one of the 1,000 new CHP officers ready to make a difference. Visit https://chpmadeformore.com/?_ga=2.149615670.1417733450.1685490895-378206202.1683060525.

