header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 17
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
California Issues Respiratory Virus Immunization Guidance for 2025
| Wednesday, Sep 17, 2025
Water drop


The California Department of Public Health is announcing official immunization recommendations in accordance with West Coast Health Alliance partners Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The guidance follows California’s decisive action to protect vaccine access and health insurance coverage for vaccines necessary to protect the public during respiratory virus season.

State public health officials want Californians to know that immunization is safe, effective, and the best protection available against COVID-19, influenza, and RSV, three viruses of concern. Seasonal immunization is also a critical public health tool to reduce serious illness, community transmission, and health care systems strain.

This week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 144, which ensures that CDPH’s immunization recommendations are informed by evidence-based scientific recommendations from trusted national medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics , the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

These recommendations are also in alignment with the shared principles of the West Coast Health Alliance. An important shared goal of our four states is to ensure that COVID-19, influenza and RSV vaccines remain accessible.

“We want the people who live and work in our states to know that there is a strong public health, health care and scientific community that will continue to stand together to provide and use the data and evidence needed for them to make healthy choices, and we are here to protect our communities,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer.

COVID-19

-Children: All children 6-23 months; All children 2-18 years with risk factors or never vaccinated against COVID-19; All children with close contact with others with risk factors; All children who choose protection

-Adults: All adults age 65 years or older; All adults ages 18-64 years with risk factors; All adults with close contact with others with risk factors; All adults who choose protection

-Pregnancy: All planning, pregnant, postpartum, and lactating

Influenza

-Children: All children 6 months or older

-Adults: All adults 18 years or older

-Pregnancy: All planning, pregnant, postpartum, and lactating

RSV

-Children: All children 8 months or younger; All children 8-19 months with risk factors

-Adults: All adults 75 years or older; All adults 50-74 years with risk factors

-Pregnancy: Pregnant between 32-36 weeks gestational age

A list of risk factors is available on CDPH’s Public Health For All webpage.

Coverage and Availability

CDPH’s recommended vaccines will continue to be covered by health care insurers regulated by the State of California and can be received at your local pharmacy, from your health care provider, or through other authorized vaccine providers at no cost. To schedule your vaccine appointment, contact your health care provider, local pharmacy or visit myturn.ca.gov.

Changes to State Law

Updates to California state law include:

-Changed sections of state law that referred only to the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations as the basis for health insurance-covered immunizations by adding reference to other nationally recognized medical professional and scientifically based organizations’ recommendations.

-Authorized CDPH to modify or expand the list of recommended immunizations based on science and evidence-based guidance.

-Ensured health insurance coverage by California regulated plans continues for Californians looking to receive immunizations recommended by CDPH at no cost.

-Ensured pharmacists and other health professionals can continue to administer recommended immunizations.

Additional Details

For more information on immunization requirements and resources, visit CDPH’s Public Health for All webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Issues Respiratory Virus Immunization Guidance for 2025
Wednesday, Sep 17, 2025
California Issues Respiratory Virus Immunization Guidance for 2025
The California Department of Public Health is announcing official immunization recommendations in accordance with West Coast Health Alliance partners Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.
FULL STORY...
Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer
Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer
On the two-year anniversary of his passing, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to rename the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Deputy Ryan M. Clikunbroomer.
FULL STORY...
Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill After Quartz Hill Post Office Closure
Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill After Quartz Hill Post Office Closure
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) and Rep. Rick W. Allen (R-GA-12) have introduced the Contract Postal Unit Transparency Act, legislation designed to require the United States Postal Service to provide reports on how the closure of contract postal units will impact residents and allow for public hearings before any closure takes place.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 3: Zonta Club of Santa Clarita and Child & Family Center Host UNITE Against Domestic Violence
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Child & Family Center, invites the community to join UNITE Against Domestic Violence, a powerful community event dedicated to raising awareness, supporting survivors, and driving meaningful change.
Oct. 3: Zonta Club of Santa Clarita and Child & Family Center Host UNITE Against Domestic Violence
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event
 The Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to take part in a special Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event
Nonprofit Yes I Can Unveils New Mission, Vision, and Values
The board of directors for Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is proud to announce its newly refined mission, vision and values.
Nonprofit Yes I Can Unveils New Mission, Vision, and Values
COC Named Sole Community College Recipient of 2025-26 Golden Globe Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Golden Globe Foundation—making it the only community college selected nationwide for the foundation’s 2025-26 awards.
COC Named Sole Community College Recipient of 2025-26 Golden Globe Foundation Grant
California Issues Respiratory Virus Immunization Guidance for 2025
The California Department of Public Health is announcing official immunization recommendations in accordance with West Coast Health Alliance partners Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.
California Issues Respiratory Virus Immunization Guidance for 2025
Sept. 18 – Nov. 19: Celebrating Life By Bob Hernandez at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, Celebrating Life, by Bob Hernandez on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Nov. 19.
Sept. 18 – Nov. 19: Celebrating Life By Bob Hernandez at The MAIN
Sept. 24: Jazz Legend Arturo Sandoval Teams Up with CSUN Music Students
Ten-time Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Arturo Sandoval is teaming up with California State University, Northridge’s music students for a live performance during a free screening of the film “For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story” on Sept. 24, as part of CSUN’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Sept. 24: Jazz Legend Arturo Sandoval Teams Up with CSUN Music Students
Sept. 30: Join the Fun at the Grand Reopening of Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the community back to Old Orchard Park for its official grand reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m.
Sept. 30: Join the Fun at the Grand Reopening of Old Orchard Park
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Sept. 18: Hart District to Hold Community Discussion on Safety, Wellness
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Thursday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.
Sept. 18: Hart District to Hold Community Discussion on Safety, Wellness
Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer
On the two-year anniversary of his passing, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to rename the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Deputy Ryan M. Clikunbroomer.
Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer
Sept. 19-22: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
This will be another extended weekend of lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations. 
Sept. 19-22: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill After Quartz Hill Post Office Closure
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) and Rep. Rick W. Allen (R-GA-12) have introduced the Contract Postal Unit Transparency Act, legislation designed to require the United States Postal Service to provide reports on how the closure of contract postal units will impact residents and allow for public hearings before any closure takes place.
Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill After Quartz Hill Post Office Closure
Ulibarri Named NAIA Champions of Character Award Winner
The Master's University senior Hannah Ulibarri has been named the Dr. LeRoy Walker Student Athlete of Character Award winner by the NAIA.
Ulibarri Named NAIA Champions of Character Award Winner
TMU Men’s Soccer Falls to Elks on Senior Day
Trent Rickard scored two second-half goals but the comeback was not enough as The Master's University men's soccer team took its second loss of the season on Sept. 13, this time 3-2 to the Stanton Elks.
TMU Men’s Soccer Falls to Elks on Senior Day
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
DACC Reduce Cat Adoption Fees for ‘9 Lives, 15 Days’ at all Animal Care Centers
The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will lower the adoption fee for cats during its "9 Lives, 15 Days" at all L.A. County Animal Care Centers through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
DACC Reduce Cat Adoption Fees for ‘9 Lives, 15 Days’ at all Animal Care Centers
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center to Host Emergency Preparedness, Touch a Truck, Adoption Event
The Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to its emergency preparedness, Touch a Truck and Adoption Event, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center to Host Emergency Preparedness, Touch a Truck, Adoption Event
SCV Football: Foothill League Teed Up
Our SCV football teams improved a bit this past week, with four winners out of nine games played. All those winners were from the Foothill League, against non-league opponents. But the Foothill League begins play this Friday, Sept. 19, so local cheers and tears are guaranteed.
SCV Football: Foothill League Teed Up
Schiavo Moves 11 Bills to Governor’s Desk
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced 11 of her bills have passed both houses of the Legislature and are now on the Governor’s desk, awaiting his signature.
Schiavo Moves 11 Bills to Governor’s Desk
Sept. 16: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Oct. 11-12: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
The Santa Clarita Artists Association and the Old Town Newhall Association will showcase the first Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival in the Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12 on Main Street in Newhall.
Oct. 11-12: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
Public Health Releases Final Findings of Soil Testing in Fire-Impacted Areas
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the final findings from representative soil sample testing in and around the Eaton and Palisades fire areas, confirming a higher percentage of soil samples with lead levels above health-based screening thresholds from parcels with intact homes downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Public Health Releases Final Findings of Soil Testing in Fire-Impacted Areas
Sept. 19: Last Chance to Register for River Rally Cleanup, Environmental Expo
A reminder that volunteer registration is open for the 30th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m. at Wiley Canyon Road, just off of the Via Princessa Bridge and east of Orchard Village Road.
Sept. 19: Last Chance to Register for River Rally Cleanup, Environmental Expo
SCVNews.com