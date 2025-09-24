California Issues Statement on Credible Medical Information Regarding Acetaminophen and Pregnancy

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Despite efforts at the federal level to curb California’s clean-air vehicle initiatives, including the phase out gas-powered vehicles, optimism remains on the future of electric vehicles in the state.
|
Team Roamerdrive, powered by TWS Motors, today announced their entry into the 2027 Dakar Classic.
|
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (93550, 93551) and Elizabeth Lake (93532) beginning, Oct. 8.
|
State officials from the California Department of Public Health, the Office of the Surgeon General, and the Department of Developmental Services issued the following statement on recent claims regarding acetaminophen and pregnancy:
|
The Painted Turtle is thrilled to announce that Lana Del Rey has joined Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and Beck for Harvest Moon, an exclusive daytime benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 25.
|
As September marks National Disaster Preparedness month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has been named a “Clean California Community” by Caltrans’ Clean CA initiative, joining 30 communities across the state receiving the designation.
|
1997
- Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story
]
|
|
Fostering Youth Independence co-founders Carolyn Olsen and Gina Stevens received the “One Hart” award at a recent board meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District, for exemplifying the district’s core values.
|
Southern California Edison will host a Public Safety Power Shutoff and Wildfire Safety Santa Clarita Valley community meeting on Monday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th annual Salute to Patriots, as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and their dedicated service to the nation.
|
Burrtec Waste and the city of Santa Clarita are hosting a free document shredding and carpet recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Via Princessa Metrolink Station.
|
The Little Gym will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 2:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 28313 Newhall Ranch Road., Valencia, CA 91355.
|
One of the good things about Foothill League football games is that, each week, there should be three winners among our local high school teams. The flip side of that, unfortunately, is that there should also be three losers. Yes, ties are possible, but that would just muddy-up the playoff picture at season’s end, so we turn a blind eye to the possibility. This week we congratulate Hart, Valencia and Golden Valley on their Sept. 19 wins. We also congratulate College of the Canyons on its first football win of the season on Sept. 20.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Building an AI Website - Things to Know Before You Do" on Monday, Sept. 29 from 12-1 p.m.
|
Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|
A penalty kick goal turned out to be the difference in the game as The Master's University men's soccer team lost its conference opener to the Soka Lions 3-2 Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.
|
Kegan Brunnemann's two goals pushed The Master's University women's soccer squad (4-2, 1-0) to a 3-2 win over SOKA University of America Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.
|
The Master's University men's cross country team took the team and individual win at the TMUXC Invitational Saturday, Sept. 20 in Santa Clarita.
|
1948
- Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline
]
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Special Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the Valencia COC campus in room UCEN 301.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. to present and receive public input on the proposed Non-TimeCritical Removal Action associated with the Water Supply Well NC-13.
|
The Valencia High School Band & Flag Booster will host the "13th Annual RAGNAROK Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings WBA SoCal Clinic - North Field Show," 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Valencia High School Field Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita 91355.
