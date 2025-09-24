California Issues Statement on Credible Medical Information Regarding Acetaminophen and Pregnancy

State officials from the California Department of Public Health, the Office of the Surgeon General, and the Department of Developmental Services issued the following statement on recent claims regarding acetaminophen and pregnancy:

“Americans deserve clear medical guidance that is the result of a rigorous scientific process. We urge everyone to seek out credible medical guidance to inform their health care choices and to have conversations with their licensed health care providers.

We are currently seeing the federal government provide a proliferation of simple answers to complex issues and false claims that can cause harm. The Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics has concluded that decades of research shows that autism has complex causes involving both genetics and environmental influences working together and that there is no strong evidence showing a causal relationship between the appropriate use of acetaminophen (Tylenol) during pregnancy and harmful effects on fetal development. In a separate news release, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called the current federal Administration’s opinions ‘irresponsible.’

The California Department of Public Health will continue to work with partners in health care and science to share guidance that people can trust. California is committed to providing up-to-date, evidence-based information and resources to support healthy pregnancies and the workforce and families supporting individuals with autism.”

