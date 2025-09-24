header image

September 24
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
California Issues Statement on Credible Medical Information Regarding Acetaminophen and Pregnancy
| Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
Water drop


State officials from the California Department of Public Health, the Office of the Surgeon General, and the Department of Developmental Services issued the following statement on recent claims regarding acetaminophen and pregnancy:

“Americans deserve clear medical guidance that is the result of a rigorous scientific process. We urge everyone to seek out credible medical guidance to inform their health care choices and to have conversations with their licensed health care providers.

We are currently seeing the federal government provide a proliferation of simple answers to complex issues and false claims that can cause harm. The Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics has concluded that decades of research shows that autism has complex causes involving both genetics and environmental influences working together and that there is no strong evidence showing a causal relationship between the appropriate use of acetaminophen (Tylenol) during pregnancy and harmful effects on fetal development. In a separate news release, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called the current federal Administration’s opinions ‘irresponsible.’

The California Department of Public Health will continue to work with partners in health care and science to share guidance that people can trust. California is committed to providing up-to-date, evidence-based information and resources to support healthy pregnancies and the workforce and families supporting individuals with autism.”
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Despite Doubts On the Future of EVs in California, Confidence Remains, CSUN Dean says
Despite efforts at the federal level to curb California’s clean-air vehicle initiatives, including the phase out gas-powered vehicles, optimism remains on the future of electric vehicles in the state.
Despite Doubts On the Future of EVs in California, Confidence Remains, CSUN Dean says
American Women’s Rally Team Announces International Debut in the Legendary Dakar Classic Rally in 2027
Team Roamerdrive, powered by TWS Motors, today announced their entry into the 2027 Dakar Classic.
American Women’s Rally Team Announces International Debut in the Legendary Dakar Classic Rally in 2027
Oct.8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated Palmdale and Elizabeth Lake Areas
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (93550, 93551) and Elizabeth Lake (93532) beginning, Oct. 8.
Oct.8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated Palmdale and Elizabeth Lake Areas
Oct. 25: Painted Turtle Announces Lana Del Rey To Join Harvest Moon Lineup
The Painted Turtle is thrilled to announce that Lana Del Rey has joined Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and Beck for Harvest Moon, an exclusive daytime benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Oct. 25: Painted Turtle Announces Lana Del Rey To Join Harvest Moon Lineup
Animal Care and Control: National Disaster Preparedness Month Ensure our Pets Stay Safe and Secure
As September marks National Disaster Preparedness month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
Animal Care and Control: National Disaster Preparedness Month Ensure our Pets Stay Safe and Secure
Santa Clarita Officially Named a Clean California Community by Caltrans
The city of Santa Clarita has been named a “Clean California Community” by Caltrans’ Clean CA initiative, joining 30 communities across the state receiving the designation.
Santa Clarita Officially Named a Clean California Community by Caltrans
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
SCV Veterans Nominations Now Open for SCV Chamber Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th annual Salute to Patriots, as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and their dedicated service to the nation.
SCV Veterans Nominations Now Open for SCV Chamber Salute to Patriots
Oct. 4: Document Shredding, Carpet Disposal Event
Burrtec Waste and the city of Santa Clarita are hosting a free document shredding and carpet recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Via Princessa Metrolink Station.
Oct. 4: Document Shredding, Carpet Disposal Event
Sept. 24: The Little Gym Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
The Little Gym will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 2:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 28313 Newhall Ranch Road., Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 24: The Little Gym Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
SCV Football: Three Winners ‘Guaranteed’
One of the good things about Foothill League football games is that, each week, there should be three winners among our local high school teams. The flip side of that, unfortunately, is that there should also be three losers. Yes, ties are possible, but that would just muddy-up the playoff picture at season’s end, so we turn a blind eye to the possibility. This week we congratulate Hart, Valencia and Golden Valley on their Sept. 19 wins. We also congratulate College of the Canyons on its first football win of the season on Sept. 20.
SCV Football: Three Winners ‘Guaranteed’
Sept. 29: SBDC Webinar on Building an AI Website
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Building an AI Website - Things to Know Before You Do" on Monday, Sept. 29 from 12-1 p.m.
Sept. 29: SBDC Webinar on Building an AI Website
Oct. 4: West Ranch High School Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oct. 4: West Ranch High School Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Mustangs Fall to Lions in GSAC Opener
A penalty kick goal turned out to be the difference in the game as The Master's University men's soccer team lost its conference opener to the Soka Lions 3-2 Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.
Mustangs Fall to Lions in GSAC Opener
Brunnemann’s Two Goals Lift TMU Over Soka
Kegan Brunnemann's two goals pushed The Master's University women's soccer squad (4-2, 1-0) to a 3-2 win over SOKA University of America Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.
Brunnemann’s Two Goals Lift TMU Over Soka
Master’s Men Defend Home Turf at TMUXC Invite
The Master's University men's cross country team took the team and individual win at the TMUXC Invitational Saturday, Sept. 20 in Santa Clarita.
Master’s Men Defend Home Turf at TMUXC Invite
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Special Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the Valencia COC campus in room UCEN 301.
Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
Oct. 2: SCV Water to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Removal of Contamination in Well
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. to present and receive public input on the proposed Non-TimeCritical Removal Action associated with the Water Supply Well NC-13.
Oct. 2: SCV Water to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Removal of Contamination in Well
Oct. 4: Valencia High to Host 13th Annual RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
The Valencia High School Band & Flag Booster will host the "13th Annual RAGNAROK Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings WBA SoCal Clinic - North Field Show," 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Valencia High School Field Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita 91355.
Oct. 4: Valencia High to Host 13th Annual RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
