header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
| Monday, Feb 15, 2021
reopening map
Screencap of the new interactive California Safe Schools Reopening Map web page on Feb. 15, 2021.

 

California has launched the Safe Schools for All Plan’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map, an online tool providing a statewide snapshot of the status of school reopenings across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

The map supports local communities in making data-driven decisions to safely open classrooms and helps ensure public transparency.

The announcement builds on the additional transparency, accountability, and assistance measures incorporated in the Safe Schools for All Plan.

“As COVID-19 conditions continue to improve and vaccinations ramp up throughout the state, this map will provide local communities with accessible, up-to-date information on how districts in their communities and beyond are adapting to the pandemic, including safety planning and implementation,” Newsom said in a statement. “This map is one of many resources we have made available that will help school staff and families make informed decisions as we safely reopen our schools.”

The interactive map was developed in partnership with county offices of education and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence. The map will display data from all school types – including school districts and charter and private schools – indicating status on reopening, safety planning and COVID-19 supports.

Local communities and school staff will be able to leverage this tool when evaluating their reopening plans. The Safe Schools Reopening Map will help clarify the planning and implementation of safe reopening.

The California Department of Public Health will be adding other key data to the map, including outbreaks reported in each school district and whether the school has partnered with the Valencia Branch Lab for COVID-19 testing. To provide up-to-date information, schools will input their data every two weeks. Additional data – including student enrollment data – will be collected and displayed publicly, subject to legislative approval.

Since unveiling the Safe Schools for All Plan, the state has launched the Safe Schools for All Hub to serve as a one-stop-shop for information about safe in-person instruction. The governor’s 2021-22 State Budget proposes historic levels of funding for schools – nearly $90 billion, including $3.8 billion above the Prop 98 minimum – which builds on existing state and federal funds to support schools in responding to the pandemic. The State Safe Schools Team has also:

* Issued updated guidance that consolidates requirements from Cal/OSHA and CDPH.

* Provided direct technical assistance on key safety measures to hundreds of school leaders per week through an online portal.

* Monitored and acted on feedback regarding school safety, which school staff and families can submit either via an online portal or a telephone hotline (with non-English options available).

* Distributed an extra month of PPE and supplies to all public schools via county offices of education.

* Onboarded more than 800 schools in 41 counties to the state Valencia Branch Laboratory to support COVID-19 testing. The Lab continues to build supports tailored to schools, including drop boxes throughout the state to reduce logistical costs, an online platform that manages consent and data reporting, and certified support for testing students.

* Published new COVID-19 testing resources for schools, including contact information for commercial laboratories and playbooks to support implementation.

The State Safe Schools Team will continue developing resources that support schools to plan and implement safe school reopenings, beginning with our youngest and most disproportionately impacted students.

For more information, visit the Safe Schools For All Hub at https://schools.covid19.ca.gov/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
California has launched the Safe Schools for All Plan’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map, an online tool providing a statewide snapshot of the status of school reopenings across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
FULL STORY...
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Pedro Romo, who was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a school resource officer for Valencia High School, died Sunday, according to the station's social media.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently to slow the spread of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
California has launched the Safe Schools for All Plan’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map, an online tool providing a statewide snapshot of the status of school reopenings across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Pedro Romo, who was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a school resource officer for Valencia High School, died Sunday, according to the station's social media.
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently to slow the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to voice opposition to a Metro study looking into the implementation of a freeway toll program.
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 137 new deaths and 3,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three additional deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
The Santa Clarita Valley business community gathered virtually recently to celebrate the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation.
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for a midday shooting in a gated Sand Canyon neighborhood involving a retired Sheriff’s Department official and a man suspected of crashing his way into the upscale east side enclave.
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual conference on Feb. 25 that will bring together community partners, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and members of the public to discuss law enforcement misconduct, discipline and the potential for accountability reform.
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Feb. 12 asking for the immediate reopening of schools, grades TK-12, in Los Angeles County.
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
The Tribe is proud to announce the release of a new book entitled Coalition of Lineages written by Duane Champagne and Carole Goldberg, which covers the history of our Tribal nation.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
The PPE Unite program teamed up with a number of county and local officials Saturday to bring free personal protective equipment to small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
Amidst the screaming guitars, pounding drums and hair flying headbanging, heavy metal music is providing a unifying outlet for indigenous communities across the United States, said California State University, Northridge history professor Natale Zappia.
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
To celebrate the completion of the five-year Strategic Plan: Santa Clarita 2020, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch an interactive website that will act as a comprehensive resource that allows residents to explore the top 40-plus action items that were completed in the last five years.
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 160 new deaths and 3,489 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,061 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced shortlists in nine categories for the 93rd Academy Awards
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
The SCV Water Agency will hold its Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Valencia-based LYFE Networks, Southern California’s most trusted IT support partner, has signed an agreement with CBS Television Studios to provide support and help manage the media giant’s IT infrastructure.
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
%d bloggers like this: