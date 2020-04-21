[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
| Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
California Capitol Building

From $150 million to get homeless Californians into hotel rooms during the coronavirus outbreak to a secret $1 billion deal with a Chinese automaker for masks and protective gear, California lawmakers again pressed the governor’s administration for details on how much is being spent and why.

By Nick Cahill

SACRAMENTO (CN) — California is in the process of spending $150 million to get tens of thousands homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials reiterated Monday the state can’t force even those infected to accept shelter or medical care.

The admission came during the Legislature’s second round of questioning into how Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration have spent — and are planning to spend — billions to fight the pandemic.

The hypothetical question was asked by Assemblyman Jim Cooper, a former law enforcement officer, who pried into the state’s “Project Roomkey.” The program aims to make up to 15,000 rooms available to homeless people who have tested positive or were exposed to the novel coronavirus.

“If someone is homeless and diagnosed with Covid-19 and refuses to isolate in assigned housing, what is your plan?” asked Cooper, D-Sacramento.

Officials from the state Department of Finance acknowledged there is little the state can do to persuade homeless people to accept temporary hotel rooms that have already been paid for with taxpayer funds.

“Unfortunately we can’t force them to, you know, room in these places,” said Kris Cook of the California Department of Finance.

Cooper noted that “doesn’t really get to the root of the problem.”

The back-and-forth during the Assembly budget hearing illuminated the ongoing difficulties California faces as it tries to fix one of its most vexing problems during a global pandemic.

Recent counts have pegged California’s homeless population at over 150,000, causing Newsom to dedicate the majority of his January State of the State address to housing and slowing homelessness. The issue remains heavy on Newsom’s mind, as earlier this month in a pandemic briefing he stated homelessness was the “crisis that predates the current crisis.”

So far, Newsom has dedicated $150 million to help counties accrue supplies and establish temporary shelters, trailers, hotels for the state’s most vulnerable. The goal is to keep the virus from spreading on the street and as of Saturday, more than 100 people at a San Francisco homeless shelter were confirmed positive for coronavirus, as well over 30 in Los Angeles County.

In his latest update, Newsom said 4,211 homeless have been sheltered under the program but added the state was partnering with Motel 6 to procure thousands of more rooms.

When pressed about the program Monday, Newsom’s administration noted it was largely relying on local agencies and nonprofits that have built relationships with the homeless to fill the expensive rooms.

“It’s not going to be the state telling that individual they have to go into a hotel room,” said Marko Mijic with California’s Health and Human Services Agency. “It’s the people who that individual trusts because they are getting services from them at the local level.”

The homelessness discussion was part of the Legislature’s second attempt at shining light on Newsom’s pandemic response. Similar to last week’s Senate hearing, the Assembly committee also pressed into the state’s massive $1 billion deal with a Chinese automaker for masks.

Newsom, a Democrat, earlier this month announced the deal for up to 200 million N95 and surgical masks on MSNBC, but contract specifics have yet to reach lawmakers or the public. The shrouding of the contract continues to irk lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Mark Ghilarducci, the governor’s director of emergency services, defended the secrecy by noting the worldwide demand and competition for masks and other personal protective equipment. He said it’s in the public’s interest to wait to reveal the contract until the supplies are actually secured.

“Releasing the contract at this point we believe jeopardizes the delivery of the very supplies that we actually need now,” Ghilarducci said.

Officials wouldn’t answer questions on the cost per mask but did say the state initiated discussions with BYD Auto for the deal intended to supply hospitals and essential employees with masks.

“I would strongly encourage you as soon as possible to release the details,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield.

Unlike the Senate oversight hearing, all 10 members on the Assembly committee appeared in person in front of a limited public audience. Some of the members were masked and their microphones were covered, while Newsom’s officials and the public testified remotely.

The meeting coincided with a rally held outside the capitol by Californians protesting the statewide shelter-in-place order.

Hundreds of mostly unmasked Californians of all ages convened in downtown Sacramento to openly stomp on the state and county’s physical-distancing orders. Honking from the cars creating an intentional traffic jam could be heard in the background as Department of Finance officials testified before the committee.

Back inside the capitol, lawmakers continued the daunting task of finding ways to craft a budget for the nation’s fifth largest economy during a pandemic. California in a matter of weeks has moved from the safety of a $17 billion surplus to the early throes of a downturn analysts predict could exceed the Great Recession.

Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek testified it will be key for Newsom to be more transparent about current and future pandemic spending as he and the Legislature attempt to pass a budget by a June 15 deadline.

“This presents an opportunity for the state to shift its orientation from one of reaction to the public health crisis to a more proactive stance,” Petek said. “But in order for the Legislature to effectively partner with the administration, we believe the Legislature will require more detailed information.”

After hours of listening to officials mostly dodge questions about things like the cost of and deployment of masks, testing goals and loans to cover unemployment claims, the committee prodded the Newsom administration to come back to next Monday’s oversight hearing more willing to share.

“I appreciate the governor’s moral leadership in addressing the needs of not just Californians but all Americans,” said Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced. “But I’d like your commitment today, director [Ghilarducci], that we can count on getting that information a little bit quicker and more direct and more specific going forward.”
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
FULL STORY...
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
Please join Chancellor's Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Why should we both be in harm’s way when the other could remain safe? One of us had to be the sacrificial lamb, no matter what the danger.
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Saugus High School's Kaela Berretta, who has committed to Biola University.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
For millions of low-income taxpayers, filing tax returns adds another level of anxiety on how to manage the added expense with their current cost of bills and rent.
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce knows many of our local businesses have applied for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
An estimated 2 million people in Los Angeles County suffer from food-insecurity issues on an ongoing basis. That vulnerable community is sure to swell because of pandemic-related economic losses in the months to come, but Los Angeles County is committed to preventing hunger and ensuring access to food for all residents.
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
California has now had 30,978 confirmed cases and 1,208 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Monday afternoon.
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Los Angeles County recognizes that staying home is not always a safe option for victims experiencing domestic violence or child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center have decided to cancel the nonprofit's 2020 "Taste of the Town" fundraiser.
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 272 cases now reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, the second day of declining deaths in the county.
L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
Preliminary results from a USC-L.A. County scientific study suggest that COVID-19 infections are far more widespread -- and the death rate much lower -- in the county than previously thought.
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The mostly invisible older population is afraid. What can you do?
The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced new cross-sector partnerships to support the state’s distance learning efforts and help bridge the digital divide.
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
L.A. County Probation Department to Provide COVID-19 Daily Updates
The L.A. County Probation Department has begun posting weekly updates and will soon add daily updates listing the population of juvenile facilities.
L.A. County Probation Department to Provide COVID-19 Daily Updates
Vector Control Unveils New Mascot to Boost Awareness of Invasive Mosquitoes
To kick off California Mosquito Awareness Week and the mosquito season, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District or GLACVCD has unveiled its new mascot, Rita the Mosquita.
Vector Control Unveils New Mascot to Boost Awareness of Invasive Mosquitoes
Caltrans OK’s Food Trucks to Operate at State Rest Areas
Caltrans is allowing temporary operation of food trucks in state rest areas during the COVID-19 public health emergency to help provide access to food for highway truck drivers and motorists and provide opportunities to food truck operators.
Caltrans OK’s Food Trucks to Operate at State Rest Areas
April 22: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 22, starting at 7 p.m.
April 22: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
April 21: City Council, Attorneys to Weigh At-Large Election Challenge
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall to discuss "anticipated litigation" on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 2 p.m.
April 21: City Council, Attorneys to Weigh At-Large Election Challenge
