header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
42°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 26
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
California May Switch to Age-Based COVID-19 Vaccination System
| Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine
Registered Nurse Maggie Wiercioch administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Vaccination center on Friday, 011520, 011520. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

As COVID-19 vaccination continues for health care workers and those over 65, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday California is looking to prioritize the next phases of vaccination efforts by age, rather than occupation.

The move would eliminate part of the state’s planned phased vaccination approach, replacing it with an age-based eligibility system — only after vaccinating those now at the front of the line and continuing to prioritize first responders, food and agriculture workers, and teachers and school staff.

These changes were announced amid criticism that the state has not rolled out vaccines fast enough, with vaccinations still constrained by a limited supply.

Newsom said this could help to simplify and standardize the process to get all eligible Californians vaccinated quickly.

“(This) will allow us to scale up much more quickly and get vaccines to impacted communities much more expeditiously,” Newsom said. “With a framework always on equity we’re not losing sight of any of those fundamentals, any of our values, but we realize we have got to increase throughput here.”

While the age-based approach could help to ease the strain on hospitals, as older people are more likely to suffer the worst COVID-19 effects, the move could also potentially push some younger essential workers further back in line.

Specifics about the new vaccine rollout plan or exemptions for those with underlying health conditions were not immediately released, with the California Health and Human Services Agency expected to release additional details Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to these changes, Newsom announced the launch of “My Turn,” a new statewide website that is now a pilot program in L.A. and San Diego counties, where residents can sign up to get notified when it’s their turn to be vaccinated and then schedule an appointment.

For more information on My Turn, visit myturn.ca.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County COVID-19 One Year Later: 15,592 Deaths; 1,085,044 Total Cases
Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
L.A. County COVID-19 One Year Later: 15,592 Deaths; 1,085,044 Total Cases
One year ago (Tuesday), the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced its first case of the novel coronavirus.
FULL STORY...
Confusion on Second Dose Scheduling Prompts County Officials to Offer Clarity
Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
Confusion on Second Dose Scheduling Prompts County Officials to Offer Clarity
With COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked at Los Angeles County sites through the end of the week, Public Health officials assured those who received their first dose are guaranteed their second — but confusion over the scheduling process prompted officials to clarify the situation Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Newhall’s Pioneer Oil Refinery Recognized as Historic Site
Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
Newhall’s Pioneer Oil Refinery Recognized as Historic Site
Built in the 19th century, the Pioneer Oil Refinery in Newhall played a pivotal role in the early development of the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Zonta Club’s 16 Days of Activism Receives Proclamation from City
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley took part in the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign from Nov. 25 - Dec. 10, 2020.
Zonta Club’s 16 Days of Activism Receives Proclamation from City
L.A. County COVID-19 One Year Later: 15,592 Deaths; 1,085,044 Total Cases
One year ago (Tuesday), the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced its first case of the novel coronavirus.
L.A. County COVID-19 One Year Later: 15,592 Deaths; 1,085,044 Total Cases
Confusion on Second Dose Scheduling Prompts County Officials to Offer Clarity
With COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked at Los Angeles County sites through the end of the week, Public Health officials assured those who received their first dose are guaranteed their second — but confusion over the scheduling process prompted officials to clarify the situation Tuesday.
Confusion on Second Dose Scheduling Prompts County Officials to Offer Clarity
Sierra Crest Retail Center Sold for $9.9 Million
CBRE announced the sale of Sierra Crest Center, a neighborhood retail and office center in Santa Clarita, to a joint venture group for $9.9 million.
Sierra Crest Retail Center Sold for $9.9 Million
Newhall’s Pioneer Oil Refinery Recognized as Historic Site
Built in the 19th century, the Pioneer Oil Refinery in Newhall played a pivotal role in the early development of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Newhall’s Pioneer Oil Refinery Recognized as Historic Site
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing special meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Special Meeting
Five Point Holdings Sells Nearly 500 New Homesites in Valencia
Five Point Holdings, LLC recently announced the sale of additional homesites at its Valencia community, previously known as Newhall Ranch, and the lineup of homebuilders for the first phase of the community.
Five Point Holdings Sells Nearly 500 New Homesites in Valencia
California May Switch to Age-Based COVID-19 Vaccination System
As COVID-19 vaccination continues for health care workers and those over 65, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday California is looking to prioritize the next phases of vaccination efforts by age, rather than occupation.
California May Switch to Age-Based COVID-19 Vaccination System
Judge Rules Against Environmentalists Over Grapevine Development
Tejon Ranch Co. declared victory for its 8,000-acre Grapevine mixed-use development after a Kern County Superior Court judge ruled against an Arizona-based environmental group that dubbed the project “damaging.”
Judge Rules Against Environmentalists Over Grapevine Development
Jan. 30: Community Blood Drive for Valencia High’s Pedro Roman
In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Leukemia. After one long and hard-fought year, Roman is now in remission due to the success of his latest treatment.
Jan. 30: Community Blood Drive for Valencia High’s Pedro Roman
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Monday COVID-19 Roundup; 5 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as State Lifts Stay-at-Home Order
California Public Health officials lifted the regional Stay at Home Order statewide on Monday as Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 43 new deaths and 6,642 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths on Saturday and Monday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup; 5 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as State Lifts Stay-at-Home Order
L.A. County to Align with State, Lift ‘Safer at Home’ Order by End of Week
Los Angeles County is set to align its health order with California's by the end of the week, as the state lifted its regional stay-at-home order statewide Monday, green-lighting the reopening of in-person outside dining and hair and nail salons, among other businesses.
L.A. County to Align with State, Lift ‘Safer at Home’ Order by End of Week
California Stay At Home Order Lifted for All Regions Including SoCal
Officials with the California Department of Public Health on Monday ordered the Regional Stay at Home Order lifted for all regions statewide, including the three regions that had still been under the order – San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California.
California Stay At Home Order Lifted for All Regions Including SoCal
‘Operation Snowflake’: CHP, Caltrans Reopen Grapevine Amid Snowstorm
As another winter storm hit the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, Interstate 5 was shut down through the Grapevine in "Operation Snowflake" Monday morning, with some lanes reopened by Monday afternoon.
‘Operation Snowflake’: CHP, Caltrans Reopen Grapevine Amid Snowstorm
L.A. County Urges Caution for Beach Water Use Through Wednesday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents about beach water use due to bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas that are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
L.A. County Urges Caution for Beach Water Use Through Wednesday
Santa Clarita Could Grant $126K to 6 Projects to Aid SCV Homeless Population
A series of projects brought forth by Santa Clarita Valley-based organizations and agencies to aid the local homeless population could soon receive thousands of dollars from the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Could Grant $126K to 6 Projects to Aid SCV Homeless Population
Barger Steps in to Deny Parole to Convicted Child Rapist
Citing the case of a convicted child rapist, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Friday she’s concerned there is a growing trend that the rights of victims of some of the most violent crimes are not being protected under District Attorney George Gascón’s administration.
Barger Steps in to Deny Parole to Convicted Child Rapist
Benjamin Marquez of Castaic ID’d as Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Benjamin Marquez IV, 31, of Castaic, as the man killed in a solo-vehicle crash that left one dead and sent another to the hospital Saturday.
Benjamin Marquez of Castaic ID’d as Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Jan. 26: Board of Supervisors to Consider Restaurant Requirement Aimed at Curbing Waste
The COVID-19 crisis has trashed recycling efforts and instead generated an increase in plastic waste, according to a recent study, but Los Angeles County restaurants could soon be required to make adjustments related to disposable food ware in an effort to reduce waste.
Jan. 26: Board of Supervisors to Consider Restaurant Requirement Aimed at Curbing Waste
COVID Death Rate Soars to New Daily Record in California
Despite signs that California’s latest and most damaging wave of the pandemic is subsiding, the state nonetheless sets a one-day record of 764 deaths on Friday.
COVID Death Rate Soars to New Daily Record in California
%d bloggers like this: