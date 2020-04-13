California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths

California has had a total of 22,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths as of Sunday, April 12, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon.
There have been 3,015 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,178 confirmed intensive care unit hospitalizations.
Approximately 212,900 tests have been conducted. At least 190,238 results have been received.
This initial information, representing 62 percent of COVID-19 cases and 86 percent of deaths, shows the race and ethnicity data is roughly in line with the diversity of California overall, as the chart below illustrates:
Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 12, local health departments have reported 2,501 confirmed positive cases in health care workers. This includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact.
As testing capacity continues to increase, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker.
Testing in California
As of April 12, more than 212,900 tests had been conducted in California. At least 199,667 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.
How People Can Protect Themselves
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense by:
– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.
– Practicing social distancing.
– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
– Following guidance from public health officials.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available at www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19guidance.
More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available at www.covid19.ca.gov.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
Some insist it's all a hoax. These people will be the ones who will continue the cycle. Maybe they will live, maybe they will die, but they will continue to pass it on to the rest of us. Typhoid Mary will walk among us.
In response to small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has created the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
The sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications April 13, the Navy News Service reported.
In a letter sent to state lawmakers Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget adviser said the Golden State will need to spend a minimum of $7 billion to fund the effort to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reacting to criticism that preventable delays set back America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
To date, L.A. County Public Health has identified 9,192 postive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, and a total of 296 deaths. A minimum of 186 cases have been confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Johns Hopkins University: Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
In contrast to current diagnostic tests for COVID-19, which detect genetic material from the virus in respiratory secretions, this test looks for antibodies to the virus in plasma, the liquid in blood, to provide information about a person’s immune response to an infection.
If it is possible to identify antibodies, why can’t we also isolate and concentrate them, then inject them into an ill patient? Furthermore, what about cloning the antibody through stem cells creating an antiviral pill?
