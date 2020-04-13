[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers
Gladys Carter
California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths
| Monday, Apr 13, 2020
california monday april 13, 2020

California has had a total of 22,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths as of Sunday, April 12, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon.

There have been 3,015 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,178 confirmed intensive care unit hospitalizations.

Approximately 212,900 tests have been conducted. At least 190,238 results have been received.

This initial information, representing 62 percent of COVID-19 cases and 86 percent of deaths, shows the race and ethnicity data is roughly in line with the diversity of California overall, as the chart below illustrates:

california monday april 13

Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 12, local health departments have reported 2,501 confirmed positive cases in health care workers. This includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact.

As testing capacity continues to increase, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker.

Testing in California
As of April 12, more than 212,900 tests had been conducted in California. At least 199,667 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense by:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available at www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19guidance.

More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available at www.covid19.ca.gov.

For more information on California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
Oakmont of Valencia officials have confirmed a memory-care resident is believed to have died from COVID-19-related causes Saturday.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
