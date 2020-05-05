[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y.
California Monday: 54,937 Cases, 2,254 Deaths
Monday, May 4, 2020
california monday may 4

California has had 54,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,254 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 6,103 confirmed positive cases and 32 deaths statewide as of May 3.

Testing in California

As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, the California Department of Public Health is working to expand access to COVID-19 testing.

Testing should be used for medical evaluation of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as for efforts by public health agencies and essential employers to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals prioritized for testing include:

* Hospitalized patients

* Symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees

* Symptomatic individuals age 65 and older or symptomatic individuals of any age with chronic medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness

* Individuals who are tested as part of disease control efforts in high-risk settings

* Asymptomatic residents and employees of congregate living facilities when needed to prevent disease transmission

* Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in essential occupations such as grocery store and food supply workers, utility workers and public employees

* Other individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19

As of May 3, 747,874 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. This represents an increase of 32,123 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period. These numbers include data from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

New Data Portal

The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at update.covid19.ca.gov that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture

The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends.

Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is nearly a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.

More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.​​​
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 56,212 confirmed cases and 2,317 deaths.
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of COVID-19.
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
