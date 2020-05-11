California Monday: 67,939 Cases, 2,770 Deaths

Testing should be used for medical evaluation of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as for efforts by public health agencies and essential employers to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals prioritized for testing include:
* Hospitalized patients
* Symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees
* Symptomatic individuals age 65 and older or symptomatic individuals of any age with chronic medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness
* Individuals who are tested as part of disease control efforts in high-risk settings
* Asymptomatic residents and employees of congregate living facilities when needed to prevent disease transmission
* Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in essential occupations such as grocery store and food supply workers, utility workers and public employees
* Other individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19
As of May 10, 991,897 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. This represents an increase of 36,233 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period.
The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at update.covid19.ca.gov that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.
Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.
The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends.
Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is nearly a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.
– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
– Following guidance from public health officials.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
To aid Santa Clarita Valley families who have been impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may drop off donations of food and necessities for the Child and Family Center at the RE/MAX of Valencia office on Friday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m.
In a letter to Congressional leadership Monday, governors and legislative leaders from five western states requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The May 12 special election for California’s 25th Congressional District lacks a clear front-runner as voters in the swing district north of Los Angeles consider which party receives the praise, or blame, for recovery efforts during an economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday's Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
