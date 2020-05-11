[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 11
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
California Monday: 67,939 Cases, 2,770 Deaths
| Monday, May 11, 2020
california monday may 11

California has had 67,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,770 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7.221 confirmed positive cases and 40 deaths due to COVID-19 statewide as of May 10.

Testing in California

As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, the California Department of Public Health is working to expand access to COVID-19 testing.

Testing should be used for medical evaluation of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as for efforts by public health agencies and essential employers to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals prioritized for testing include:

* Hospitalized patients

* Symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees

* Symptomatic individuals age 65 and older or symptomatic individuals of any age with chronic medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness

* Individuals who are tested as part of disease control efforts in high-risk settings

* Asymptomatic residents and employees of congregate living facilities when needed to prevent disease transmission

* Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in essential occupations such as grocery store and food supply workers, utility workers and public employees

* Other individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19

As of May 10, 991,897 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. This represents an increase of 36,233 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

These numbers include data from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 25 state and county health labs currently testing.

california monday may 11

New Data Portal

The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at update.covid19.ca.gov that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture

The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends.

Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is nearly a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.

More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.​​​
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
LASD Sheriff Uncovers Inmate Plot to Spread COVID-19 in Jail
Monday, May 11, 2020
LASD Sheriff Uncovers Inmate Plot to Spread COVID-19 in Jail
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a news conference Monday alleged that Pitchess Detention Center inmates are purposefully infecting themselves with COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
California Monday: 67,939 Cases, 2,770 Deaths
Monday, May 11, 2020
California Monday: 67,939 Cases, 2,770 Deaths
California has had 67,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,770 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Monday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Monday: 32,258 Cases; 745 in SCV
Monday, May 11, 2020
L.A. County Monday: 32,258 Cases; 745 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 591 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths, with 745 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop
The city of Santa Clarita's "New Heights" artist development series will virtually present a free home recording workshop on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop
L.A. County Sneek Peek: Phase I of Planned Beach Re-Opening
The first phase of planned beach re-openings in Los Angeles County could begin as soon as this Wednesday, May 13, county officials said Monday.
L.A. County Sneek Peek: Phase I of Planned Beach Re-Opening
LASD Sheriff Uncovers Inmate Plot to Spread COVID-19 in Jail
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a news conference Monday alleged that Pitchess Detention Center inmates are purposefully infecting themselves with COVID-19.
LASD Sheriff Uncovers Inmate Plot to Spread COVID-19 in Jail
California Monday: 67,939 Cases, 2,770 Deaths
California has had 67,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,770 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 67,939 Cases, 2,770 Deaths
Boys & Girls Club Honors 2020 Youth of the Year Nominees, Winner
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored its 2020 Youth of the Year nominees and winner during a recent Zoom! call.
Boys & Girls Club Honors 2020 Youth of the Year Nominees, Winner
Needham Ranch Phase 1 Land Sales Complete; Phase 2 to Begin
Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Monday that they have closed escrow on the remaining 137-acre portion of land for The Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita.
Needham Ranch Phase 1 Land Sales Complete; Phase 2 to Begin
L.A. County Monday: 32,258 Cases; 745 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 591 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths, with 745 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 32,258 Cases; 745 in SCV
Phone Tag | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
There are still some seniors whose only form of communication is a phone line, and generally, they do not do well maintaining a current phone book.
Phone Tag | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
May 15: Donations Day at RE/MAX of Valencia for Child and Family Center
To aid Santa Clarita Valley families who have been impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may drop off donations of food and necessities for the Child and Family Center at the RE/MAX of Valencia office on Friday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m.
May 15: Donations Day at RE/MAX of Valencia for Child and Family Center
Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
The developer of the Valencia expansion west of Interstate 5 won’t have to redo its water supply or greenhouse gas analyses, an appellate panel has ruled.
Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Western States Pact Asks U.S. Congress for $1 Trillion for Relief, Recovery
In a letter to Congressional leadership Monday, governors and legislative leaders from five western states requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western States Pact Asks U.S. Congress for $1 Trillion for Relief, Recovery
Pandemic Impacting High Profile 25th Congressional District Race
The May 12 special election for California’s 25th Congressional District lacks a clear front-runner as voters in the swing district north of Los Angeles consider which party receives the praise, or blame, for recovery efforts during an economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pandemic Impacting High Profile 25th Congressional District Race
Lancaster Voting Center Available for May 12 Special General Election
An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday's Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.
Lancaster Voting Center Available for May 12 Special General Election
SCV Business Leaders to Buy Lunch, Coffee for Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.
SCV Business Leaders to Buy Lunch, Coffee for Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’
Scientists Discover Possible Reason Men Are More Prone to COVID-19 Infection
Higher concentrations of a key enzyme found in men’s blood could explain why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection than women, according to results of a large study published Sunday.
Scientists Discover Possible Reason Men Are More Prone to COVID-19 Infection
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Bella Vida Warriors Step Up | Commentary by Kevin MacDonald
Hundreds of local seniors are served lunch daily at Bella Vida's new drive-thru service, and SCV Senior Center staff and volunteers have nearly doubled the number of home-delivered meals.
Bella Vida Warriors Step Up | Commentary by Kevin MacDonald
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing.
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths from COVID-19. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases and 38 deaths statewide.
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
%d bloggers like this: