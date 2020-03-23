California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27

SACRAMENTO – California now has 1,733 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers

Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 2 p.m. PDT March 22. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.

1,733 – Positive cases

27 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 25 cases

Age 18-49: 837 cases

Age 50-64: 442 cases

Age 65+: 415 cases

Unknown: 14 cases

1,709 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

120– Travel-related

165 – Person to person

474– Community transmission

950 – Under investigation

24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

22 – State and county health labs currently testing

In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, on March 18, the state is no longer collecting information about California travelers returning from countries that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks.

Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the United States.

Testing in California

As of 2 p.m. PDT on March 22, approximately 26,400 tests had been conducted in California. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs. At least 14,317 results have been received and another 12,100 are pending.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential activities.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Cover a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available at www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19guidance.

More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available at www.covid19.ca.gov.