1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
| Monday, Mar 23, 2020
california monday

SACRAMENTO – California now has 1,733 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers

Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 2 p.m. PDT March 22. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.

1,733 – Positive cases

27 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 25 cases
Age 18-49: 837 cases
Age 50-64: 442 cases
Age 65+: 415 cases
Unknown: 14 cases
1,709 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

120– Travel-related
165 – Person to person
474– Community transmission
950 – Under investigation
24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

22 – State and county health labs currently testing

In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, on March 18, the state is no longer collecting information about California travelers returning from countries that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks.

Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the United States.

Testing in California
As of 2 p.m. PDT on March 22, approximately 26,400 tests had been conducted in California. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs. At least 14,317 results have been received and another 12,100 are pending.

How People Can Protect Themselves
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential activities.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Cover a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available at www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19guidance.

More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available at www.covid19.ca.gov.
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
FULL STORY...
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
FULL STORY...
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
FULL STORY...
