July 1
1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
California Orders Halt to Indoor Services, Operations in 19 Virus Hotspots
| Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
indoor services

California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties including Los Angeles that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

Part of a move to stem the spread of COVID-19 during large gatherings this upcoming Independence Day weekend, the shutdown also impacts cardrooms and family entertainment centers in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Sacramento counties and 15 others that are under intense monitoring by state health officials.

Newsom said in a press conference the decision is based not only on the spike in total COVID-19 cases across the state but also the surge in the number of people testing positive for the virus even as testing increases.

“The decisions made here today are done soberly and deliberately. Not every part of the state is impacted equally, and as a consequence we’re not targeting these restrictions at a statewide level,” Newsom said in a press conference Wednesday. “We have deep reverence and respect for local health officials and their determinations of what’s working in their communities.”

California health officials reported at least 105,000 people were tested for COVID-19 Tuesday and that 5,898 tested positive for the virus statewide over the last 24 hours.

indoor services

The state’s positivity rate — the number of positive cases among residents receiving COVID-19 tests, a key indicator of community spread of the virus — stands at 6.4% over the last week, up from 4.4% two week ago, Newsom said Wednesday.

“It may not seem like much of an increase, but every decimal point is profoundly impactful,” Newsom said.

Health officials are also concerned that the number of Covid-19 patients being admitted to hospitals has increased by 51% over the last week, but Newsom said the state’s hospitalization capacity is still well-positioned to absorb tens of thousands more patients if needed.

Newsom urged Californians to not let their guard down if they attend large group gatherings this weekend and reiterated the statewide mandate for wearing face masks in public.

He also threw a lifeline to struggling renters by issuing an executive order that extends through Sept. 30 local governments’ authorization to impose eviction moratoriums for renters impacted by the pandemic.

In Orange County, health officer Clayton Chau issued an order Wednesday closing all bars in the coastal county beginning July 2, citing the uptick in Covid-19 cases.

Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel said the move aligns Southern California counties’ efforts to keep people from gathering in large groups.

“While we would prefer not to close bars at this time, many of our neighboring counties have closed their bars, and it’s important to take precautions to ensure the safety of the general public,” Steel said in a statement Wednesday.

The order doesn’t apply to restaurants, breweries or bars that offer dine-in service. Bars in the county have been allowed to operate since June 12.

Orange County has seen 13,843 positive Covid-19 cases and 340 related deaths as of Tuesday, the same day health officials there reported the county’s highest daily count of novel coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

“As we experience a rise in positive cases and hospitalizations, it is important that we take swift and prudent action so that we do not overload our healthcare system or jeopardize the progress we have made in reopening our economy,” Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said in a statement Wednesday.

Bars have become a central focus of stricter public health guidelines since they are settings where the risk of community spread of COVID-19 is increased.

People typically gather in groups and mix in close proximity to each other over long periods in bars, which increases the likelihood of the spread of a droplet-spread communicable disease like COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

— By Martin Macias Jr., CNS
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
A narcotics sweep conducted Tuesday in Saugus ended in five arrests and a seizure of heroin that was suspected to be sold.
FULL STORY...
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday extending authorization for local governments to halt renter evictions through September 30.
FULL STORY...
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
July is filled with warm, sunny days and one of the city of Santa Clarita’s favorite holidays - the Fourth of July.
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
A narcotics sweep conducted Tuesday in Saugus ended in five arrests and a seizure of heroin that was suspected to be sold.
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday extending authorization for local governments to halt renter evictions through September 30.
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Attempting to care for mental health problems, homelessness, and other social ills should not be placed in the realm of law enforcement.
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
College of the Canyons hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Bradley Brown has signed with Northern Arizona University, the latest member of the Cougars' 2019 defensive unit to move on to a four-year program.
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
A woman suspected of driving under the influence and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and fell on its side in Newhall early Tuesday morning.
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
SACRAMENTO - Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
State Schools Chief Looking to Close Digital Divide Among CA’s Students in Need
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is reaching out to more than 100 of California’s top private industry partners, businesses, and donors with a new call to action: contribute to a $500 million initiative that would provide computing and connectivity devices to all of California’s public school students in need.
State Schools Chief Looking to Close Digital Divide Among CA’s Students in Need
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. brokers Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude represented the seller in the sale of a half-acre owner-user development site on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
