August 5
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
California Orders Health Care Workers be Fully Vaccinated by Sept. 30
| Thursday, Aug 5, 2021

CA COVID Vaccine MandateSACRAMENTO – In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to further protect vulnerable Californians and health care workers, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday issued two new public health orders. The first order requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by Sept. 30, 2021.

This order builds on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement requiring state workers and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings to either demonstrate proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week. Following the Governor’s announcement, businesses and local governments have implemented similar measures for their employees.

“As we continue to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, it’s important that we protect the vulnerable patients in these settings,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “(Thursday’s) action will also ensure that health care workers themselves are protected. Vaccines are how we end this pandemic.”

This order applies to workers in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and in most other health care settings. The second public health order directs hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities to verify that visitors are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 in the prior 72 hours before indoor visits. Updates to guidance for visitors to other long-term care facilities is expected in the near future.

Health care facilities are high-risk settings where COVID-19 outbreaks can have severe consequences for vulnerable populations including hospitalization, severe illness, and death. By requiring health care workers to be fully vaccinated and visitors to acute care facilities to demonstrate they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19, California is protecting the most vulnerable individuals, while also protecting workers in these settings.

Employees may have options for compensated time off to get vaccinated, including COVID Supplemental Paid Sick Leave.

Access to PPE, worker training and education, and other infection control policies are still important tools in preventing transmission. The state encourages facilities to make available resources that can help answer questions about vaccines and provide culturally sensitive advice. The state’s goal is to ensure that vaccine sites are easily accessible for these workers.

California is leading the nation in vaccinations, with more than 45 million doses administered and 76.7 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose. However, the state is seeing increasing numbers individuals – overwhelmingly unvaccinated – contracting COVID-19 and being admitted to the hospital and ICU. This increase is primarily due to the Delta variant.

California remains committed to increasing vaccination rates and urges businesses and local communities to encourage vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. Unvaccinated Californians age 12 and up can go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule an appointment or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,550; Slight Increase in Hospitalizations Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 19 new deaths and 3,672 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,550 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,550; Slight Increase in Hospitalizations Countywide
Zonta SCV to Host ‘Women in Film Featuring LUNAFEST’
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley and its Foundation announce, “Women in Film featuring LUNAFEST,” a new project to improve educational and career opportunities in the entertainment industry for women in SCV.
Zonta SCV to Host ‘Women in Film Featuring LUNAFEST’
Wilk, AT&T Recognize SCV Nonprofit for Foster Youth Program
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joined AT&T on Thursday in presenting Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) with the AT&T Investing in California Award. AT&T awarded the Santa Clarita non-profit $3,000 in recognition and support of its work on behalf of foster youth.
Wilk, AT&T Recognize SCV Nonprofit for Foster Youth Program
California Orders Health Care Workers be Fully Vaccinated by Sept. 30
SACRAMENTO – In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to further protect vulnerable Californians and health care workers, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday issued two new public health orders.
California Orders Health Care Workers be Fully Vaccinated by Sept. 30
Longtime Environmental Activist Teresa Savaikie Dies at 60
Longtime environmental activist Teresa Savaikie passed away at her home on July 21. She was 60 years old.
Longtime Environmental Activist Teresa Savaikie Dies at 60
Free Summer Concerts Coming to L.A. County Library Beginning Aug. 7
This August, enjoy live music at select library locations! L.A. County Library will feature five free concerts from a diverse lineup of artists.
Free Summer Concerts Coming to L.A. County Library Beginning Aug. 7
Princess Cruises Releases 2023 Alaska Cruise Schedule, Cruisetours Program
More guests choose Princess than any other cruise line to experience the incredible glaciers, wildlife, fresh seafood and the local culture of Alaska.
Princess Cruises Releases 2023 Alaska Cruise Schedule, Cruisetours Program
California Farmers Cut Off from State’s Largest Watershed as Drought Worsens
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California water regulators on Tuesday ordered thousands of farmers and ranchers to stop pulling from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in the latest escalation of the state’s bitter drought. 
California Farmers Cut Off from State’s Largest Watershed as Drought Worsens
Public Health Continues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Public Health Continues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with “RG Brake & Alignment” in Valencia, will be hosting a free ‘Catalytic Converter Etching Event’ throughout the month of August.
SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,398; L.A. County Reports Death Of A Person Under 12
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also confirmed Wednesday 16 new deaths and 3,734 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,398 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,398; L.A. County Reports Death Of A Person Under 12
Olympics: Santa Clarita Raised Athlete Qualifies For 400-Meter Final
Allyson Felix, pursuing a U.S.-record 10th Olympic track and field medal, qualified for the women’s 400-meter finals on Wednesday morning, posting the fastest time she has run this season in one of three semifinals that set the field for Friday’s final race.
Olympics: Santa Clarita Raised Athlete Qualifies For 400-Meter Final
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
The L.A. County Board Of Supervisors has allocated $22 million for arts and creative recovery from the American Rescue Act.
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiology team gathered Tuesday to unveil the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, a cutting-edge cardiac procedure.
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Senator Scott Wilk announced that his recent bill unanimously passed in the state senate this past Tuesday. 
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Recently, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released a COVID-19 Impact Report detailing the Department’s response to the pandemic and resulting operational changes.
Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
The community is rallying behind a 16-year-old Golden Valley High School student who is fighting to save her leg after she was hit by a car while riding a scooter.
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students
The Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon announced it will be touring the Castaic community on Monday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 6 to visit students and their families as the first day of school closes in.
Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
Officials at the Santa Clarita Film Office said they have been “busy” in the last few months, a change from the March-June period from last year in which no productions were allowed to roll their cameras.
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles’s north county communities together.
SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Valladares Opens Nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month Honorees
During Hispanic Heritage Month this year, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, will recognize constituents of Hispanic descent who have contributed to their community in the 38th Assembly District.
Valladares Opens Nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month Honorees
Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first case of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2021 season.
Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
