[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
| Thursday, Jan 2, 2020
Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Great Basin District is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2020 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.

The reporting location is the Antelope Valley CA Poppy Reserve, located at 15101 Lancaster Road, Lancaster, CA. 93536 (16 miles east of Hwy 14).

These positions will work under the direction of the Supervising State Park Ranger. The visitor services park aide duties will include operating the entrance station at the Antelope Valley CA Poppy Reserve, collection of park fees, and completing end-of-day cash register accounting and associated collections paperwork. These positions are a primary point of contact for park visitors and will provide information on the park(s), explain and advise park rules, and give directions to park facilities, surrounding area features, and establishments.

Required skills are reporting of park issues and problems to lead staff, and basic reading, writing and math skills. Reliable transportation is essential due to the remote work location as well as a valid class C driver’s license. This is a uniformed position and the successful candidate will be required to purchase and wear a state parks uniform, and must complete and pass a DOJ live scan.

These positions are seasonal with an approximate start date of Feb. 3rd, 2020 and a pay range between $12.42 – $14.51 per hour. For further information regarding this position, please contact Matthew Williams at (661) 369-1148.

Applications must be received by Jan. 6, 2020. To apply, complete a California State Application Form, which can be found at https://jobs.ca.gov/pdf/std678.pdf and mail it to:
Great Basin District
Attn: Personnel
15101 Lancaster Road
Lancaster, CA 93536
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides

California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Thursday, Jan 2, 2020
Great Basin District is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2020 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble

Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Thursday, Jan 2, 2020
Fatemeh Kian will demonstrate watercolor at the Monday, Feb. 17, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
FULL STORY...

Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida

Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
Seniors at Bella Vida welcomed the new year and new decade with the senior center’s “Roaring ’20s”’-themed celebration Tuesday, as seniors dressed in ’20s attire and danced to rock ’n’ roll.
FULL STORY...

Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program

Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Registration is now open for PreventT2, a lifestyle change program offered by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes stave off the disease.
FULL STORY...

Multi-Agency Suicide Prevention Campaign Launches Resource Website

Multi-Agency Suicide Prevention Campaign Launches Resource Website
Friday, Dec 27, 2019
The SCV Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness Committee, along with the city of Santa Clarita and numerous other organizations, launched the campaign “Be The Difference” with a website and Facebook page aimed to provide easy access to local mental health resources.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Great Basin District is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2020 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Man Detained After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on Metrolink
A man was detained after allegedly brandishing a gun on a Metrolink train in Newhall on Thursday.
Man Detained After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on Metrolink
First Sierra Snowpack Survey Bodes Well for California
(CN) – The men in blue winter jackets and black snow pants trudged deliberately to the microphone to deliver the good news – the Sierra Nevada snowpack is in good shape as the calendar flips to 2020, which bodes well for California.
First Sierra Snowpack Survey Bodes Well for California
Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
When Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin learned that he was going to play running back in the 2019 football season, he didn’t flinch. Rather, he headed straight to the weight room.
Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Fatemeh Kian will demonstrate watercolor at the Monday, Feb. 17, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community members of all ages to participate in a new talent contest called “You’re The Best,” which will make its debut on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:00 p.m.
City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show
Saugus XC Runs 2nd Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile
Saugus High School ran the Second Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile Wednesday morning, a New Year’s Day tradition that is becoming near and dear to Centurion students and alumni alike.
Saugus XC Runs 2nd Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile
SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories
The Trinity Classical Academy girls hoops team defeated Boron High School 41-26 in the Arvin Tournament in Bakersfield on Saturday.
SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories
VIA Takes Closer Look at State’s New Laws
Every year, hundreds of new California laws take effect.
VIA Takes Closer Look at State’s New Laws
Newhall Shooting Sends One to Hospital
One person was shot and rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Newhall on the first day of the new year.
Newhall Shooting Sends One to Hospital
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Gary Condie Dies on 76th Birthday; SCV Nonprofits Lose a Hero
Gary Condie, a man whose name has been synonymous with community service in the Santa Clarita Valley for decades, died Wednesday afternoon. It was his 76th birthday.
Gary Condie Dies on 76th Birthday; SCV Nonprofits Lose a Hero
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
The Santa Clarita Valley and other Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through 2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program, according to a new Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or LAEDC, study.
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals boy’s basketball team had the Midas touch winning the gold division of The Classic at Damien with a 75-52 victory over George Washington Prep at Damien High School in La Verne Monday night.
Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
The UCLA women's basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins' 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
For many people, the annual Rose Parade is just a part of the New Year’s Day tradition, but for the Thompson family, the parade represents quintessential California living.
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
Rancho Deluxe: Scene of Movie Magic in the SCV
Located in Canyon Country, Rancho Deluxe is one of a few Los Angeles County movie ranches set within the 30-mile studio zone of Hollywood, a special zoning designation for local movie ranch properties called the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.
Rancho Deluxe: Scene of Movie Magic in the SCV
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
A Santa Clarita teen faces robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred in early December near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive in Valencia.
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
New Year Brings Breezy, Clear, Warmer Weather
In the first week of the new year, Santa Clarita Valley residents should expect temperatures higher than normal and a windy period, according to National Weather Service officials.
New Year Brings Breezy, Clear, Warmer Weather
Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida
Seniors at Bella Vida welcomed the new year and new decade with the senior center’s “Roaring ’20s”’-themed celebration Tuesday, as seniors dressed in ’20s attire and danced to rock ’n’ roll.
Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida
California Ban on Private Prisons Challenged as Unconstitutional
A new California law banning private prisons in the state interferes with federal supremacy by blocking the U.S. government from detaining undocumented immigrants in privately run facilities within the state’s borders, a private prison firm claims in a lawsuit filed Monday.
California Ban on Private Prisons Challenged as Unconstitutional
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
United Healthcare Names Saugus Coach Jason Bornn Coach of the Year
Saugus football coach Jason Bornn appreciated everything the Los Angeles Rams gave him. A suite on the field for himself and his wife for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was nice and so was the money and swag from Gatorade for the Centurions’ program.
United Healthcare Names Saugus Coach Jason Bornn Coach of the Year
%d bloggers like this: