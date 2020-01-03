California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides

Great Basin District is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2020 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.

The reporting location is the Antelope Valley CA Poppy Reserve, located at 15101 Lancaster Road, Lancaster, CA. 93536 (16 miles east of Hwy 14).

These positions will work under the direction of the Supervising State Park Ranger. The visitor services park aide duties will include operating the entrance station at the Antelope Valley CA Poppy Reserve, collection of park fees, and completing end-of-day cash register accounting and associated collections paperwork. These positions are a primary point of contact for park visitors and will provide information on the park(s), explain and advise park rules, and give directions to park facilities, surrounding area features, and establishments.

Required skills are reporting of park issues and problems to lead staff, and basic reading, writing and math skills. Reliable transportation is essential due to the remote work location as well as a valid class C driver’s license. This is a uniformed position and the successful candidate will be required to purchase and wear a state parks uniform, and must complete and pass a DOJ live scan.

These positions are seasonal with an approximate start date of Feb. 3rd, 2020 and a pay range between $12.42 – $14.51 per hour. For further information regarding this position, please contact Matthew Williams at (661) 369-1148.

Applications must be received by Jan. 6, 2020. To apply, complete a California State Application Form, which can be found at https://jobs.ca.gov/pdf/std678.pdf and mail it to:

Great Basin District

Attn: Personnel

15101 Lancaster Road

Lancaster, CA 93536