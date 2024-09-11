header image

California Public Health Encourages Californians to Rethink Your Drink
| Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
Water drop


The California Department of Public Health is working with local health departments and community-based organizations to promote Rethink Your Drink 2024.

This is an ongoing public awareness campaign designed to encourage Californians to consider the risks of sugar sweetened beverages and to make healthy choices when it comes to their consumption.

Rethink Your Drink compliments CDPH’s recently announced Not So Sweet Side campaign, an overarching awareness campaign which reaches California families and communities through digital, radio, video and billboard advertising, as well as community-focused outreach efforts to reach diverse families across California.

“Research shows that sugary drinks are one of the leading contributors to chronic health conditions, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and tooth decay,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Through Rethink Your Drink, we empower families to reduce their sugar intake and choose water as a primary beverage.”

Rethink Your Drink is a year-round effort, but CDPH is increasing its efforts this September, working to bring together local health departments, health educators, community organizations, and others to raise awareness about healthier beverage choices and the health risks of consuming too much sugar.

September is also a crucial time for reaching communities and individuals as the back-to-school season begins, providing an excellent opportunity for families to focus on healthier beverage choices and build lasting habits as they transition into the new school year.

WHY THIS MATTERS: A significant proportion of added sugars in the American diet come from sugary drinks, and consuming too much sugar has been associated with an increase in chronic conditions and diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and tooth decay.

-Studies have found that regularly consuming sugar-sweetened beverages can increase the risk of both obesity and developing type 2 diabetes.

-Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

-Children with poor oral health and tooth decay tend to miss more school and receive lower grades than children with better oral health, while adults tend to lose more school or work hours for urgent, unplanned dental visits.

In July, CDPH launched the Not So Sweet Side campaign, an overarching education and awareness campaign designed to encourage Californians to make healthier choices when it comes to sweetened beverages. Rethink Your Drink, a long-standing awareness effort from CDPH’s CalFresh Healthy Living, compliments the larger campaign, encouraging direct action at the local level.

GET INVOLVED WITH RETHINK YOUR DRINK: Partners and families across California are encouraged to join Rethink Your Drink by accessing educational resources on the health risks of sugary drinks, available in English and Spanish.

-Rethink Your Drink Webpage

-Rethink Your Drink Beverage Breakdown Calculator

Whether hosting or attending Rethink Your Drink events in September, activities like educational booths, interactive games, and water taste tests offer fun ways to promote healthier drink choices. For event resources, visit RethinkYourDrinkDay.com. For family-friendly tips on making healthier choices, visit UncoverHealthyHabits.com or follow @CalFreshHealthyLiving on FacebookInstagram, and Pinterest.
Supervisor Barger Promotes Arts Education Week in L.A. County
Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion declaring this week as Arts Education Week in Los Angeles County. 
Supervisor Barger Promotes Arts Education Week in L.A. County
Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue
As we approach the November 2024 elections, the importance of informed voting cannot be overstated. The choices we make at the ballot box will shape the future of our city, state and nation. Yet, in an era where soundbites often substitute for substantive discussion, how can voters truly grasp the complexities of the issues at hand?
Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue
College of the Canyons Earns Prestigious DOE Zero Energy Design Designation
College of the Canyons is one of only two community colleges in the nation to have been named a 2024 Zero Energy Design Designation recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy.
College of the Canyons Earns Prestigious DOE Zero Energy Design Designation
Wilk Honors Bagel Boyz as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Canyon Country-based Bagel Boyz and its owner, Lance Takao, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.
Wilk Honors Bagel Boyz as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month
Foothill League Football Teams Enter Last Week of Non-league Play
The Santa Clarita Valley's high school Foothill League varsity football teams will wind up their non-league schedules this week and the results so far are a mixed bag.
Foothill League Football Teams Enter Last Week of Non-league Play
Oct. 5: John Mayer Joins the Lineup for Harvest Moon 2024 at The Painted Turtle
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, now with special guest John Mayer. 
Oct. 5: John Mayer Joins the Lineup for Harvest Moon 2024 at The Painted Turtle
California Credit Union Honored With 2024 Social Impact Award From California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues
 California Credit Union has received the 2024 Social Impact Award from the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues.
California Credit Union Honored With 2024 Social Impact Award From California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues
CSUN Professor Hopes Lancaster Joshua Tree Exhibit Draws Attention to the Threats Faced by the Species
Joshua trees are a vital part of the Mojave Desert ecosystem. California State University Northridge evolutionary biologist professor Jeremy Yoder is hoping a new exhibition at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History will draw attention to the endangered species.
CSUN Professor Hopes Lancaster Joshua Tree Exhibit Draws Attention to the Threats Faced by the Species
California Public Health Encourages Californians to Rethink Your Drink
The California Public Health is working with local health departments and community-based organizations to promote Rethink Your Drink 2024.
California Public Health Encourages Californians to Rethink Your Drink
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Cougars Push Past Lemoore 2-1, Earn First Win of Season
College of the Canyons men's soccer put away its first win of the season in its 2024 home opener, taking down Lemoore College in a 2-1 result.
Cougars Push Past Lemoore 2-1, Earn First Win of Season
Pillowcase Rapist Set to be Released in Antelope Valley
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón are all on record as opposing a proposal to allow the convicted “Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Evans Hubbart to make his home in the Antelope Valley.
Pillowcase Rapist Set to be Released in Antelope Valley
Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
For the fourth year in a row, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube.
Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
Sept. 12: Castaic Union School District Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 12: Castaic Union School District Regular Meeting
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Bridge, Line, Airport, and Roblar fires burning in multiple regions has caused unhealthy air quality in multiple areas in Los Angeles County.
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will hold its annual “Cash For College” workshop event, providing students and parents with important information about the various types of financial aid available to them, along with details about how to apply.
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Saugus High School will host a WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist Collaboration Ascend Conference Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
Community input “scoping” meetings that were scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 in Palmdale and Sept. 14 in Santa Clarita for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project have been delayed by Metro.
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk woman last seen in Canyon Country.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a day of storytelling and creativity with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre
LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue in a resident in the city of Baldwin Park, who has no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.
LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue
Castaic Union Recruiting for Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee
The Castaic Union School District is seeking four new members for its Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee.
Castaic Union Recruiting for Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee
SCVNews.com