California Public Health Officials Release Guidance on Higher Education

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health released statewide interim guidance for institutions of higher education on Friday.
The guidance is intended to help institutions and their communities plan and prepare to resume in-person instruction when appropriate based on local conditions. Institutions of higher education, or IHEs, must take steps to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission on campus and to protect students, faculty, workers, and families.
“As colleges and other institutions of higher education plan to resume in-person instruction, it’s critical that campuses make modifications to reduce risk,” said Dr. Erica Pan, State Epidemiologist. “This guidance aims to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among our students, families, and the communities where they study.”
A phased reopening of higher education institutions will depend on local conditions including epidemiologic trends, availability of IHE and community testing resources, and adequate IHE preparedness and public health capacity to respond to case and outbreak investigations.
Implementation of this guidance should be tailored for each setting, including adequate consideration of programs operating at each institution and the needs of students and staff.
The guidance identifies areas IHE must address as they consider resumption of in-person instruction.
* Establishing a campus-specific COVID-19 prevention plan.
* Implementing distancing on campus. Space seating/desks at least six feet apart.
* For counties on the County Data Monitoring list for three consecutive days, indoor lectures are currently prohibited. Courses offered in specialized indoor settings (e.g., labs, studio arts), whose design imposes substantial physical distancing on participants based on the nature of work performed in the space, are permitted.
* Limit nonessential visitors and campus activities.
* Closing nonessential shared spaces, such as game rooms and lounges.
* Providing grab-and-go meal options or serve individually plated meals.
* Prioritizing single room occupancy for housing, except for family housing.
* Training faculty, staff and students on COVID-19 prevention.
* Encouraging telework for as many faculty and staff as possible, especially workers at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
* When a student, faculty or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 and has exposed others, the IHE must conduct initial assessments then consult with local public health officials to determine potential follow-up actions needed including potential total or partial closure and other measures to protect the community.
The IHE guidance also outlines conditions under which collegiate athletics may return.
This includes:
* Teams must require masks for coaches, staff, media and any players not engaged in play at each match.
* Practice may resume, only if regular periodic COVID-19 testing of athletes and support staff must be established and implemented by the IHE. Isolation and quarantine will be required upon a positive test.
* Competition between teams without spectators can begin only if:
— IHE can provide COVID-19 testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports.
— Athletics departments should consider how to share testing results and related safety assurances to opposing teams before the start of an event in a manner consistent with applicable health information and education privacy laws.
— In conjunction with local public health officials and contact tracers, schools must in place a mechanism for notifying other schools should an athlete from one team test positive within 48 hours after competition with another team.
* Teams must follow the college athletic association (e.g., NCAA), conference-specific, and institutions of higher education-specific “return to play” safety plans.
Due to the higher risks associated with play, IHEs are expected to ensure full compliance with the state guidelines for college athletics. The state expects campus leaders to strictly adhere to these guidelines and to ensure player protections, including the preservation of scholarships and prohibition of requiring players to sign waivers of liability.
In addition, the state will be actively monitoring decisions by IHEs and the NCAA, regarding protections to preserve eligibility through medical redshirts for players who exercise their right under the guidelines to opt-out for the season, and will take further action as necessary.
“California will consider further action if the NCAA or other sport institutions fail to meet these requirements and prioritize their economic interests over the health and well-being of players – and their families,” added Governor Gavin Newsom.
California will continue to update and issue guidance based on the best available public health data and the best practices currently employed. More information about the state’s COVID-19 guidance is on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Acknowledging a glitch in the state’s overburdened reporting system that failed county health departments for weeks, California officials on Friday said despite a backlog of as many as 350,000 coronavirus tests they remain confident in the state’s broader data and that the glitch can be quickly fixed.
Organized sports, gyms and faith-based organizations can now reserve field space at Santa Clarita parks, Mayor Cameron Smyth said Friday after Los Angeles County issued an update on guidelines allowing youth sports to resume.
The fate of more than 100,000 Uber and Lyft drivers lies in the hands of a state court judge, who after a nearly three-hour hearing Thursday lamented his inability to fully predict the ramifications of a potential court order extending employment benefits to California drivers.
Through the use of 14 subcommittees planning for the upcoming semester, William S. Hart Union High School District officials believe they have improved upon their online learning plans for the upcoming fall semester.
Multiple police and first-responder unions have filed a lawsuit to remove Los Angeles County's "Reimagine L.A." charter amendment from the November ballot, which would increase spending on housing and mental health services while decreasing funding for law enforcement.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have tracked multiple confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in the Santa Clarita Valley in residential and non-residential settings, which include the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a restaurant and other care facilities.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) is collaborating closely with Apple and T-Mobile to connect up to 1 million students in need as most schools across California expect to begin the next school year in distance learning.
Boys and Girls Club, Renee Marshall, JCI, LoveSCV, the city of Santa Clarita and other community sponsors are all working together to bring positive community engagement to 300 SCV elementary school, junior high and high school students (ages 5-18) each week for the first 3 weeks in August, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6
Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of more than a dozen sexual assault charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
