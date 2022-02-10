California Public Health Warns Potential Lead Levels in Some Imported Dried Plums

The California Department of Public Health today announced a warning that consumers should not eat eight specific types of dried plum products, also known as Saladitos, imported from China and Taiwan.

Tests conducted by CDPH found unacceptable levels of lead. Consumers in possession of these specific types of Saladitos should discard the products immediately.

Recent chemical analysis by CDPH’s Food and Drug Laboratory Branch determined that these Saladitos contained as much as 33.25 micrograms of lead per serving. Children under age six should not consume more than 3.0 micrograms of lead per day as a total from all dietary sources.

The affected Saladitos were sold at retail stores throughout California in late 2021 through early 2022. Photographs and the following labeling descriptions can be used to identify Saladitos with elevated levels of lead:

Pregnant women and parents of children who may have consumed these Saladitos should consult their health care provider to determine if medical testing is needed.

In response to the elevated levels of lead in these products, voluntary recalls have been conducted by multiple firms in California and Washington.

Anyone finding these products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report here. More information is available on the CDPH Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Page.

