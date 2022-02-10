California Public Health Warns Potential Lead Levels in Some Imported Dried Plums

2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The California Department of Public Health today announced a warning that consumers should not eat eight specific types of dried plum products, also known as Saladitos, imported from China and Taiwan.
Tests conducted by CDPH found unacceptable levels of lead. Consumers in possession of these specific types of Saladitos should discard the products immediately.
Recent chemical analysis by CDPH’s Food and Drug Laboratory Branch determined that these Saladitos contained as much as 33.25 micrograms of lead per serving. Children under age six should not consume more than 3.0 micrograms of lead per day as a total from all dietary sources.
The affected Saladitos were sold at retail stores throughout California in late 2021 through early 2022. Photographs and the following labeling descriptions can be used to identify Saladitos with elevated levels of lead:
Pregnant women and parents of children who may have consumed these Saladitos should consult their health care provider to determine if medical testing is needed.
In response to the elevated levels of lead in these products, voluntary recalls have been conducted by multiple firms in California and Washington.
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces two measures to crack down on Governor Newsom’s practice of granting multi-million dollar contracts to vendors without going through a formal bidding process.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 103 new deaths and 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 70,585 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with Henry Mayo reporting two additional deaths, officials said.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department and members of the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Committee will discuss the site selection for serious juvenile offenders at the Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission's virtual meeting on Feb.10.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued its Draft 2022 Business Plan for public review and comment as California takes the lead in building a modern, clean and sustainable transportation system.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released the following statement in response to the Board’s vote to have the county's Department of Human Resources assume the authority to enforce county employees’ compliance with vaccination requirements.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will help large-scale housing and other major development projects in unincorporated communities embrace and incorporate environmentally friendly net-zero energy solutions.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Feb. 8 two scholarship contests sponsored by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
Le Chene invites guests to celebrate Valentine's Day with an evening of food, wine, laughter and audience participation. The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater by Sharpo! will offer guests a unique Valentine's Day experience.
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall will offer an after-school youth theater workshop Feb. 15 to April 28 for children ages 8 to 17. The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:45 p.m. to:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
February is “For the Love of Family” month at Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area. The agency has launched the Building Hope Paver Dedication Project and invites the community to join the effort to build a path towards keeping families together by supporting the Building Hope: Family Promise Center with customized brick and paver commemorations.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita’s "Road Rehab Program" uses a data-driven approach to identify and treat residential and arterial roadways throughout the city for targeted overlay or slurry seal to rehabilitate and maintain streets.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
College of the Canyons men's basketball topped 100 points for the third time this season and pushed its current win streak to three, with an important 102-92 win over visiting Santa Monica College on Feb. 2.
The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will offer a free webinar to discuss legal issues in e-commerce, including electronic contracts, signatures and records with clients and vendors, state and federal laws, and reducing liability online.
In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May 2022.
