California Releases New Guidance for Cohorts of Children in Educational Settings

1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health released Tuesday guidance regarding the in-personsupervision of cohorts of children or youth in educational and childcare settings. A cohort is a stable group of no more than 14 children or youth and no more than two supervising adults in a supervised environment in which the adults and children stay together for all activities and avoids contact with people outside of their group in the setting.
The guidance makes cohorting practices consistent and outlines the required health and safety practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across settings, such as small group learning for students with special needs and district or school “hubs” for distance learning and childcare.
“The precautions and considerations detailed in this guidance will ensure that when small cohorts of children and youth, and those that care for them, come together they can do so with the appropriate health and safety measures in place. It’s important that appropriate steps are taken to reduce virus transmission and the risk of infection,” said Dr. Erica Pan, acting state public health officer. “It’s critical that Californians continue to take action to help prevent COVID-19 transmission – please continue to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, and wash your hands regularly.”
The guidance applies to groups of children and youth in controlled, supervised, and indoor environments operated by local educational agencies, nonprofits, public and private schools, child care providers, recreation programs, before- and after-school programs, youth groups, and day camps.
Cohorts must be in groups as small as possible in order to limit virus transmission. This practice facilitates more efficient contact tracing in the event of a positive case; and allows for targeted testing, quarantine and isolation. The guidance states:
– Cohorts must be limited to no more than 14, with no more than two supervising adults.
– Cohorts may not interact with other such groups, including interactions between staff assigned to different cohorts.
– Supervising adults should be assigned to one group and must work solely with that group.
– Cohorts must be kept separate from one another for special activities such as art, music, and exercise.
– Physical distancing between children in the same cohort should be balanced with developmental and socio‐emotional needs of the age group.
– Physical distancing between adults must be maintained to the greatest extent possible, and adults and students must wear face coverings, pursuant to the CDPH Schools Guidance.
– One-to-one specialized services can be provided to a child or youth by a support service provider that is not part of the cohort.
– Requirements for adult to child ratios continue to apply for licensed child care programs.
It’s important to note that previously issued guidance related to schools, child care, day camps, youth sports, and institutions of higher education are not superseded by this guidance and still apply to those specified settings. Today’s guidance is intended to supplement existing guidance.
The state has released a set of FAQs on how this guidance applies to the provision of school-based targeted, specialized support for schools that are not permitted to reopen based on current state public health directives.
The California Department of Social Services has released a set of FAQs on how this guidance applies to childcare settings.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 989 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the first time the number of reported new cases has been under 1,000 since the beginning of June. In mid-to-late July, the daily reported number of new cases was around 3,200 cases per day.
Three victims of Jeremy Haggerty, the ex-Hart District basketball coach who is serving nine years in prison for lewd acts upon children and sexual battery, are now suing the former coach and his former employer, the William S. Hart Union High School District.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States! This important milestone is a time for us to reflect upon and commemorate the efforts of women across our nation, who were crucial factors in the implementation of the 19th amendment.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, announced Tuesday that Don McCoy has been named Park President of Santa Clarita-based theme parks Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor-LA, and Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
To help ensure the health and safety of the small number of students in classes that will conduct activities on CSUN’s campus — and the small percentage of employees who work on-site — the university has instituted a system of safety protocols and cleaning procedures that help minimize the risks.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the launch of a new series of virtual panels for members and the public, as a part of its Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, called “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us,” with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series, in partnership with L.A. County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger, to bring the full SCV business community relevant and important COVID resources.
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to hold both a closed meeting and a special session Tuesday to discuss anticipated litigation over Porta Bella — a plan adopted about a quarter-century ago for residential and commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has released a new tool — Guidance on Best Practices for Distance Learning Instructional Planning — to support educators that are implementing distance learning instruction.
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,198 new cases of COVID-19, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 53rd fatality, officials see signs of the spread of COVID-19 slowing in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the latest forecast from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
In the fall, the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer a tuition-free personal trainer certificate program and new math support classes for community members interested in developing new skills in hopes of gaining re-employment.
