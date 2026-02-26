header image

February 25
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center to Address Retail's Top Legal and Regulatory Challenges
Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026
Water drop


The California Retailers Association announced the official launch of the California Retail Law Center, a new legal and policy initiative designed to support retail legal teams navigating California’s complex and fast-evolving legal and regulatory environment.

The California Retail Law Center will be chaired by Danielle Hohos, Deputy General Counsel for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and former Chair of the California Retailers Association Board of Directors. The Center brings together in-house retail counsel and trusted legal partners to collaborate on the most pressing litigation, regulatory, and compliance issues facing retailers doing business in California.

“California sets the pace for the nation when it comes to regulation, litigation, and public policy,” said Hohos. “The California Retail Law Center creates a dedicated forum for retail legal leaders to share best practices, track emerging legal trends, and engage directly in shaping policies that impact our industry.”

Housed within the California Retailers Association, the California Retail Law Center is designed to provide retail legal professionals with California-specific resources, insights, and opportunities to engage on issues including employment and labor law, privacy and artificial intelligence, consumer class actions, environmental sustainability, workplace safety, Proposition 65, ADA compliance, and other emerging issues impacting the retail industry. Through the Center, members will have access to CLE-eligible webinars, litigation and regulatory updates, benchmarking surveys, and regular opportunities to collaborate with policymakers and regulators.

In addition to serving as a professional resource, the California Retail Law Center will play a key role in supporting CRA’s advocacy before the Governor, the State Legislature, and California regulatory agencies by providing legal insight, strategic guidance, and industry expertise. Members may also participate in amicus briefs, regulatory comment letters, and policy strategy discussions focused on reducing over-litigation and promoting balanced, workable regulations.

“The California Retail Law Center reflects our commitment to proactive, solution-oriented advocacy on behalf of retailers operating in one of the most complex legal environments in the country,” said Rachel Michelin, President and CEO of the California Retailers Association. “By convening retail legal leaders and leveraging their expertise, CRA is strengthening our ability to educate policymakers, influence regulatory outcomes, and help retailers manage risk while continuing to serve California consumers and communities.”

Membership in the California Retail Law Center is open to legal professionals from CRA retail member companies, with additional participation opportunities available for law firms that work closely with the retail industry. Programming will include monthly legal briefings, an annual California Legal. Policy and Regulatory Strategic Summit, quarterly newsletters, and both virtual and in-person engagement with California legal and regulatory leaders.

For more information about the California Retail Law Center or membership opportunities contact cra@calretailers.com.
02-25-2026 California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center to Address Retail's Top Legal and Regulatory Challenges
02-25-2026 March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel
02-25-2026 March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
02-23-2026 Vance Wealth Announced Carrisa Flores Earned CFP Certification
02-23-2026 March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
