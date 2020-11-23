header image

California Retailers Association Releases Safe Holiday Shopping Video
| Monday, Nov 23, 2020
CRA holiday shopping

The California Retailers Association released a safe holiday shopping video with guidelines and best practices to help employees and consumers be safe during the holiday season.

“Our retail members and the entire retail industry in California have made major investments in protecting our frontline workers and the public at large since the start of COVID-19,” said Rachel Michelin the President and CEO of the California Retailers Association.

“It is in all our best interests to do what we can to make our essential workers’ jobs safer and protect the consumers who enter our stores.”

The new video released today continues CRA’s “Safe Shopping” educational campaign.

The video focuses on:

* Shop early to minimize crowding in stores

* Simplify your trip: Considering shopping on-line

* Let us shop for you: Try pickup and delivery.

* Plan: Buy everything you need for yourself and your family while leaving enough for others too.

* Shop alone when possible.

* Keep it small: Go to the store alone or with as few people as possible.

* Always wear a face mask to protect yourself and others in the store.

* Keep a social distance of at least six feet.

* Be patient. Wait your turn to allow for needed physical distancing space.

* We’re all in this together.

“We are focused on keeping employees and customers safe while ensuring that all Californians are getting what they need for themselves and their families during this ongoing crisis,” said Michelin. “We agree with Governor Newsom that we all have the power to help ‘flatten the curve.’”

“We continue to be committed to partnering with the state and local governments’ principles of safe shopping,” Michelin said.

California Retailers have posted the video online at https://calretailers.com/safe-shopping-for-all/.

“We encourage everyone to share these Safe Shopper Holiday Guidelines with their friends and families,” continued Michelin. “We can all do our part to get through this crisis, help businesses reopen, stay open and get people back to work.”

