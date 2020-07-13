indoor operations

California Rolls Back Re-Openings, Closes Many Indoor Operations

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 13, 2020

By Press Release

As COVID-19 continues to surge in California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday called for a statewide rollback of re-openings, including a halt to dine-in service at restaurants, and closures of churches and hair salons in 30 hard-hit counties including Los Angeles and Ventura.

Newsom also ordered movie theaters and brewpubs, breweries and pubs to close all operations, while wine-tasting operations must move outdoors, or close if outdoor operations are not possible.

Effective July 13, all counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:

* Dine-in restaurants

* Wineries and tasting rooms

* Movie theaters

* Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

* Zoos and museums

* Cardrooms

Counties that have remained on the California Department of Public Health’s County Monitoring List for three consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

* Fitness centers

* Worship services

* Protests

* Offices for non-essential sectors

* Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

* Hair salons and barbershops

* Malls

The following counties have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days as of Monday:

* Colusa

* Contra Costa

* Fresno

* Glenn

* Imperial

* Kern

* Kings

* Los Angeles

* Madera

* Marin

* Merced

* Monterey

* Napa

* Orange

* Placer

* Riverside

* Sacramento

* San Benito

* San Bernardino

* San Diego

* San Joaquin

* Santa Barbara

* Solano

* Sonoma

* Stanislaus

* Sutter

* Tulare

* Yolo

* Yuba

* Ventura

