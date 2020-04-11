California Saturday: 20,615 Cases, 609 Deaths

[April 11, 2020] – The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 20,615 confirmed cases and 609 deaths.

Racial Demographics

This initial information, representing 61 percent of COVID-19 cases and 82 percent of deaths, shows the race and ethnicity data is roughly in line with the diversity of California overall:

Health Care Worker Infection Rates

As of April 10, local health departments have reported 2,243 confirmed positive cases in health care workers: this includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact.

As testing capacity ramps up, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker. We will release the larger number of health care workers affected by COVID-19.

Testing in California

As of April 10, approximately 196,200 tests had been conducted in California. At least 182,986 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.