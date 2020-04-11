California Saturday: 20,615 Cases, 609 Deaths

[April 11, 2020] – The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 20,615 confirmed cases and 609 deaths.
Racial Demographics
This initial information, representing 61 percent of COVID-19 cases and 82 percent of deaths, shows the race and ethnicity data is roughly in line with the diversity of California overall:
Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 10, local health departments have reported 2,243 confirmed positive cases in health care workers: this includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact.
As testing capacity ramps up, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker. We will release the larger number of health care workers affected by COVID-19.
Testing in California
As of April 10, approximately 196,200 tests had been conducted in California. At least 182,986 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) released Friday its COVID-19 Hospital Demand Modeling Projections showing that physical distancing is slowing the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the county.
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and a network of service providers for people experiencing homelessness are leading the rapid expansion of its interim shelter system in a massive public health effort that aims to bring as many people as possible inside to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus. Members of the community who have recovered from coronavirus are encouraged to donate blood.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the release Friday of $100 million to support child care services, and to support child care providers who are stepping up to serve essential infrastructure workers and vulnerable populations and their children during this critical time.
In an effort to minimize the risk of infection and help protect solid waste and recycling service providers and members of the community, California State University, Northridge ARCS (Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM) program has partnered with the Sunshine Canyon Landfill Law Enforcement Agency (SCL-LEA) to help circulate an important message of safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) have issued new guidance that will facilitate childcare for children of essential critical infrastructure workers, children at risk of abuse or neglect, and children with disabilities or special health care needs.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, and extended the county's "Safer at Home" order through May 15.
If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
Just over a month after the first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation, California is showing signs of flattening the curve — and triumphing over the global pandemic.
“Hospital staff is on the frontlines of COVID-19 and we wanted to show our appreciation by delivering a source of vitamin C to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and other hospitals in the area,” said Jim Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sunkist Growers. “We want to make sure those fighting the good fight stay healthy and have access to fresh citrus.”
As Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and airlines continue to experience reduced passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BUR is temporarily closing Terminal B operations effective Friday, April 10.
Los Angeles Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.
