California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases

The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 4,643 confirmed cases. For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers

Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 2 p.m. PDT March 27. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.

4,643 – Positive cases

101 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

– 923 – Community-acquired cases

– 3,720 – Cases acquired through person-to-person transmission, travel (including cruise ship passengers), repatriation, or under investigation.

– This includes 73 health care workers.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

– Age 0-17: 54 cases

– Age 18-49: 2,368 cases

– Age 50-64: 1,184 cases

– Age 65+: 1,016 cases

– Unknown: 21 cases

Gender of all confirmed positive cases:

– Female: 2,057 cases

– Male: 2,536 cases

– Non-binary: 0 cases

– Unknown: 50 cases

Testing in California

As of 2 p.m. PDT on March 27, approximately 89,600 tests had been conducted in California. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs and the 22 state and county health labs that are currently testing. Commercial, provider and academic labs have increased testing capacity and are now reporting that data to the state. The biggest labs included in this count include Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford.

At least 25,192 results have been received and another 64,400 are pending.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available on the California Coronavirus Response website.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health Guidance Documents web page.​