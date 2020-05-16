[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 16
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
California Saturday: 76,793 Cases; Over 1 in 10 Are Healthcare Workers
| Saturday, May 16, 2020

California has 76,793 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Local health departments have reported 8,111 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 47 deaths statewide.

As of May 15, 1,179,126 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. This represents an increase of 45,220 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period. These numbers include data from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 25 state and county health labs currently testing.

Individuals prioritized for testing include:

– Hospitalized patients

– Symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees

– Symptomatic individuals age 65 and older or symptomatic individuals of any age with chronic medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness

– Individuals who are tested as part of disease control efforts in high-risk settings

– Asymptomatic residents and employees of congregate living facilities when needed to prevent disease transmission

– Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in essential occupations such as grocery store and food supply workers, utility workers and public employees

– Other individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19

 

How People Can Protect Themselves and Others

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that such sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

 

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

 

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
EPA Poised to Deregulate Contaminant Found in SCV, Elsewhere
Saturday, May 16, 2020
EPA Poised to Deregulate Contaminant Found in SCV, Elsewhere
The Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly decided to drop regulation of a water contaminant that’s been linked to brain damage in infants, though agency officials deny a final decision has been made.
FULL STORY...
California Saturday: 76,793 Cases; Over 1 in 10 Are Healthcare Workers
Saturday, May 16, 2020
California Saturday: 76,793 Cases; Over 1 in 10 Are Healthcare Workers
California has 76,793 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Local health departments have reported 8,111 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 47 deaths statewide.
FULL STORY...
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
Friday, May 15, 2020
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
A United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron flew over Southern California early Friday afternoon in a salute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
EPA Poised to Deregulate Contaminant Found in SCV, Elsewhere
The Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly decided to drop regulation of a water contaminant that’s been linked to brain damage in infants, though agency officials deny a final decision has been made.
EPA Poised to Deregulate Contaminant Found in SCV, Elsewhere
California Saturday: 76,793 Cases; Over 1 in 10 Are Healthcare Workers
California has 76,793 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Local health departments have reported 8,111 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 47 deaths statewide.
California Saturday: 76,793 Cases; Over 1 in 10 Are Healthcare Workers
This Isn’t 1918 | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The science and technology of 1918 are ancient, while every day new information about COVID-19 is revealed.
This Isn’t 1918 | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
PPEs are used by healthcare personnel to protect themselves and the patient. Why wouldn’t a family member be just as protected if taught the correct way to utilize PPEs?
Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Local Bank Helps SCV Small Business Secure PPP Loan After Big Bank Failed
After a well-established Santa Clarita Valley small business’s application for a federal Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan got hung up in a big bank’s bureaucracy for almost a month, the business owner contacted a local bank to come to the rescue.
Local Bank Helps SCV Small Business Secure PPP Loan After Big Bank Failed
Schroeder to Chair SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council
Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been named chair of the SCV Chamber of Commerce's Non-Profit Council, the Chamber announced Friday.
Schroeder to Chair SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
A United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron flew over Southern California early Friday afternoon in a salute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
California has had 74,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,108 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
Internet access has become a critical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Los Angeles County has launched a wifi locator website to help more residents get online.
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with a total of 921 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17
The L.A. County Public Health Department on Friday reported a total of 17 deaths related to COVID-19 for the Santa Clarita Valley area, nine more than the death toll previously known to the public.
L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17
Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
On Monday, May 18, the city of Santa Clarita will welcome residents into City Hall to access city services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk’s Office, Film Permit Office, Human Resources and other city functions.
Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than Flu
The death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is often compared to that of seasonal flu, but conditions on the front lines suggest casualties of COVID-19 are likely much higher, according to a new study.
Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than Flu
Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday submitted his 2020-21 May Revision budget proposal to the Legislature – a balanced plan to close a budget gap of more than $54 billion brought on swiftly by the COVID-19 recession.
Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature
CDC Outlines Reopening Guidelines for Schools, Bars, More
After the Trump administration sent early guidelines back last week for being “too prescriptive,” the new CDC guidelines on easing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic managed to strike a more general tone.
CDC Outlines Reopening Guidelines for Schools, Bars, More
City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to revise its approved schedule of steps necessary to be completed in order to transition from at-large to district-based voting.
City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
In an email to parents, Dr. Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of the Saugus Union School District, announced proposed plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
California has had 73,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,032 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
Rising to the challenge that the current pandemic has placed us all in, and the need to supply food and beverages in a whole new way, several businesses in downtown Newhall have joined forces to share their best offerings, on one day, via “drive-through” pickups. The event is set for Saturday, June 6, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most highly anticipated events. But with a whole new twist: Vine2Wine...To Go.
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 925 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 896 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
%d bloggers like this: