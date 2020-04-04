[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
California Saturday: Over 12,000 Cases, 276 Deaths, 175 Healthcare Workers Sick
| Saturday, Apr 4, 2020

california monday march 30The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 as of Saturday: California now has 12,026 confirmed cases and 276 deaths. As of Friday, local health departments have reported 175 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.

 

Testing in California

As of April 3, approximately 126,700 tests had been conducted in California. At least 113,687 results have been received and another 13,000 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

 

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

 

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance web page.​

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Saturday: Cases Jump to 5277 from 4566; At Least 111 in SCV
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
L.A. County Saturday: Cases Jump to 5277 from 4566; At Least 111 in SCV
At least 111 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Saturday: 89 in the city; 7 each in Stevenson Ranch and the unincorported portion of Canyon Country; 5 in Castaic; and 1-4 each in Acton, unincorporated Saugus and unincorporated Valencia (west of Interstate 5).
FULL STORY...
California Saturday: Over 12,000 Cases, 276 Deaths, 175 Healthcare Workers Sick
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
California Saturday: Over 12,000 Cases, 276 Deaths, 175 Healthcare Workers Sick
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 as of Saturday: California now has 12,026 confirmed cases and 276 deaths. As of Friday, local health departments have reported 175 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.
FULL STORY...
Feds: Airlines Must Refund Passengers for Canceled Flights
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
Feds: Airlines Must Refund Passengers for Canceled Flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation clarified Friday that U.S. and foreign airlines are obligated to provide a prompt refund to passengers for flights to, within, or from the United States when the carrier cancels the passenger’s scheduled flight or makes a significant schedule change and the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered by the carrier.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Saturday: Cases Jump to 5277 from 4566; At Least 111 in SCV
At least 111 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Saturday: 89 in the city; 7 each in Stevenson Ranch and the unincorported portion of Canyon Country; 5 in Castaic; and 1-4 each in Acton, unincorporated Saugus and unincorporated Valencia (west of Interstate 5).
L.A. County Saturday: Cases Jump to 5277 from 4566; At Least 111 in SCV
California Saturday: Over 12,000 Cases, 276 Deaths, 175 Healthcare Workers Sick
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 as of Saturday: California now has 12,026 confirmed cases and 276 deaths. As of Friday, local health departments have reported 175 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.
California Saturday: Over 12,000 Cases, 276 Deaths, 175 Healthcare Workers Sick
Stigmatized by a Cough | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Like cockroaches in a kitchen when you turn on the light, everyone scattered, with carts banging into each other for a frantic escape.
Stigmatized by a Cough | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Feds: Airlines Must Refund Passengers for Canceled Flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation clarified Friday that U.S. and foreign airlines are obligated to provide a prompt refund to passengers for flights to, within, or from the United States when the carrier cancels the passenger’s scheduled flight or makes a significant schedule change and the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered by the carrier.
Feds: Airlines Must Refund Passengers for Canceled Flights
AV Poppy Reserve Closed
California State Parks has announced additional temporary full closures of parks. In Los Angeles County, the popular Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve was closed as of sunset Friday.
AV Poppy Reserve Closed
Newsom Expands Telehealth Services in Hopes of Minimizing COVID-19 Exposure
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to expand protections to medical providers as they amplify the use of video chats and similar applications to provide routine and non-emergency medical appointments in an effort to minimize patient exposure to COVID-19.
Newsom Expands Telehealth Services in Hopes of Minimizing COVID-19 Exposure
CDC Warns of COVID-19-Related Phone Scams, Phishing Attacks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has become aware that members of the general public are receiving calls appearing to originate from CDC through caller ID, or they are receiving scammer voice mail messages saying the caller is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some calls are requesting donations.
CDC Warns of COVID-19-Related Phone Scams, Phishing Attacks
Kobe Bryant Posthumously Inducted into 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, MA – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Saturday the class of 2020 honorees, which include NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gigi and seven others in January.
Kobe Bryant Posthumously Inducted into 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of L.A. County
COC All-American WR Alonzell Henderson Commits to University of Hawaii
College of the Canyons All-American wide receiver Alonzell Henderson has committed to the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and will take his talents to the Rainbow Warrior program for the 2020 season.
COC All-American WR Alonzell Henderson Commits to University of Hawaii
Traffic Advisory Issued for Sierra Highway, Newhall Avenue
Starting Monday, April 6, developer Trammell Crow Company will begin a project to construct a right-turn lane on Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue.
Traffic Advisory Issued for Sierra Highway, Newhall Avenue
COC Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case
A member of the College of the Canyons community has tested positive for coronavirus. The affected individual was last on campus on March 25.
COC Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case
Surveillance Videos Credited with Catching Saugus Burglary Suspect
Detectives are thanking Santa Clarita residents' surveillance cameras with helping them catch a burglary suspect.
Surveillance Videos Credited with Catching Saugus Burglary Suspect
COVID-19 Response Funding to Be Distributed Statewide to Educational Agencies
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that $100,000,000 in funding will be distributed to local educational agencies (LEAs) throughout the state.
COVID-19 Response Funding to Be Distributed Statewide to Educational Agencies
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Sweethearts | Doctor’s Diary with Gene Dorio
The hospital had decided their personal doctor they trusted for 30 years would not be allowed to care for them, and instead a “stranger” would be their physician.
Sweethearts | Doctor’s Diary with Gene Dorio
Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas
The Angeles National Forest will temporarily shut down high-use portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District, effective April 4 through April 30.
Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
Santa Clarita Transit will implement its reduced "Sunday" schedule all seven days of the week beginning Saturday, city officials said.
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester
More than 100 short-term classes are now open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2020 semester.
COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester
Hedge Fund Invests in Valencia Developer Five Point
Luxor Capital Group, a private equity firm with components in New York and the Cayman Islands, has accumulated a 17.62-percent stake in Valencia developer Five Point Holdings LLC in the last two weeks, SEC records show.
Hedge Fund Invests in Valencia Developer Five Point
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
White House Friday: CDC Now Recommends Cloth Face Masks for All in Public
Cloth face masks can be used voluntarily to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
White House Friday: CDC Now Recommends Cloth Face Masks for All in Public
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized
California now has 10,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths due to the virus as of Thursday, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Friday update.
California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized
%d bloggers like this: