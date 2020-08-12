[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
99°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 12
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts
| Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
learning

SACRAMENTO — As most schools across California begin a new school year under distance learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended the around-the-clock dedication of educators, families, and students.

In a virtual news media briefing, Thurmond also outlined several urgent areas of focus for the California Department of Education to help schools strengthen virtual instruction, connect with students, and reach all learners.

“Our back-to-school season looks very different this year, and as a parent of two school-age children myself, I understand the anxieties and uncertainties we all are feeling right now,” Thurmond said.

“But what hasn’t changed is the tireless work of our educators to prepare up until the first day of school for a successful year,” Thurmond said. “At the CDE, our goal remains to provide the real-time support our schools need as they make decisions about how best to resume learning while keeping everyone safe.”

Thurmond discussed several priorities for CDE heading into the new school year, including:

Continuity of learning: The CDE is finalizing updated guidance to support educators in strengthening distance learning and maintaining rigor in the days and weeks ahead. As part of its research, the CDE solicited examples of successful strategies from teachers across California and will highlight selections as models for others to use. Additionally, the CDE will continue to provide assistance to local educational agencies to ensure they are meeting the unique needs of students with disabilities, students learning English, and other vulnerable student populations.

Family engagement: Thurmond encouraged schools to continue proactive, two-way communication and engagement to ensure families and students who are harder to reach, or who experience increased barriers to access, don’t fall behind. He stressed that relationships and connections—just like in the classroom—must be a primary focus in the first days of the new school year.

Digital divide: With hundreds of thousands of students still without computing devices or internet connections across the state, the State Superintendent reminded schools to take advantage of their share of $5.3 billion in Learning Loss Mitigation Funds authorized by the 2020–21 state budget. The CDE has posted online each school district’s initial allocation of Learning Loss Mitigation Funds and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.

The continued effort to close California’s digital divide got a boost from a corporate partner: Thurmond announced that PG&E has pledged $500,000 to support the immediate need of computing and connectivity. The commitment will support ongoing efforts to ensure equity across school districts in PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California, including computing devices and internet hotspots.

An archived broadcast of the full media check-in can be viewed on the CDE’s Facebook page.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts

California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
As most schools across California begin a new school year under distance learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended the around-the-clock dedication of educators, families, and students.
FULL STORY...

SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms

SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
In a back-to-school day unlike any other before it, the first group of Santa Clarita Valley K-12 students and teachers returned to the classroom via a distance learning format Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students

Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students
Monday, Aug 10, 2020
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
FULL STORY...

Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan

Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan
Monday, Aug 10, 2020
The William S. Hart Union High School District discussed the move of Sequoia School during its board meeting Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 7-9: ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies Donations at SCV Walmarts

Aug. 7-9: ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies Donations at SCV Walmarts
Friday, Aug 7, 2020
The Salvation Army's Santa Clarita Valley Corps and Walmart are teaming to collect donations of school supplies in the nonprofit's "Stuff the Bus" campaign this weekend.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts
As most schools across California begin a new school year under distance learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended the around-the-clock dedication of educators, families, and students.
California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts
L.A. County Finalizes Body-Worn Camera Contract
The contract for the body-worn camera program that will ensure greater accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been finalized, enabling the department to now order cameras and equipment at its discretion as of Wednesday.
L.A. County Finalizes Body-Worn Camera Contract
L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has awarded more than $4.8 million in arts grants for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants
SCV Senior Center Serves More than 100K Meals Since March
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center reached another milestone this week when it surpassed 100,000 meals prepared and delivered in the SCV since March 13, as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States.
SCV Senior Center Serves More than 100K Meals Since March
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called "For the Love of L.A.," designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Los Angeles County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile executed a General Order Monday to extend court trial dates in Civil, Family, Probate, Juvenile and Criminal Divisions of the Court.
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
If you're voting in Los Angeles County this November, you'll soon have more options on how to cast your ballot.
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
Excessive Heat Warning Called for This Weekend in SCV, SoCal
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and most of Southern California to be in effect from Friday morning through Monday evening.
Excessive Heat Warning Called for This Weekend in SCV, SoCal
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
The new 2020 Census deadline is approaching on September 30, and Los Angeles County officials remind residents that it's important that EVERYONE is counted, including all children who live with you.
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will review its policy and training for the use of assault rifles, following the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station's response to an assault report and felony stop Friday in Canyon Country, where three teenagers were detained at gunpoint, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Without downloading an app, millions of Californians and even tourists will automatically receive earthquake early warnings to their Android cellphones under a deal announced Tuesday by Google and the state.
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
L.A. County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Los Angeles County reaches a somber milestone as deaths from COVID-19 surpass 5,000, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday.
L.A. County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
In a back-to-school day unlike any other before it, the first group of Santa Clarita Valley K-12 students and teachers returned to the classroom via a distance learning format Tuesday.
SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released a statement regarding a recent incident involving deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station - an incident, which was recorded by bystanders, and has since gone viral.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies
Biden Taps California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate
(CN) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, upholding a debate promise to pick a woman to round out his ticket.
Biden Taps California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
%d bloggers like this: