California Seeking Applicants for Inaugural Climate Action Corps Fellows

SACRAMENTO – California Climate Action Corps – the country’s first statewide corps of its kind – is seeking applicants for its inaugural Fellows program. The Corps, with the mission of empowering Californians to take meaningful action to protect their homes, health and communities against the harshest impacts of climate change – will deploy Fellows to support local climate action projects in front-line and low-income communities across the state.

Announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month on California Climate Action Day, this initiative led by California Volunteers, Office of the Governor will place more than 250 AmeriCorps Fellows through next year with state and local government agencies, nonprofit organizations and universities and colleges where they will focus on developing and implementing climate action projects with a strong emphasis on urban tree planting, food rescue programs, and fire resilience. Fellows will receive a living stipend and, after completing a term of service, will be eligible for a scholarship to pay for college or to pay off student loans. Californians interested in applying to the fellowship program can visit ClimateActionCorps.ca.gov for more information.

“As California has been the face of the impacts of climate change, we too can be the face of citizen climate action,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “We know that individual actions are not the proverbial silver bullet that will solve climate change in its entirety, but we are confident that by empowering and mobilizing Californians to be a part of the solution, we can help create a culture of climate action that will help spur lasting change at the local, national and international level.”

Climate Action Corps Fellows will spend seven months to a year supporting community climate action projects through CivicSpark, a program of the Local Government Commission implemented in partnership with California Volunteers. Most of the placements will be in five initial target cities and regions: Fresno, Stockton, San Jose, Los Angeles, and Redlands. Through project-based service work, Fellows will focus on a range of climate action projects such as urban tree planting and efforts to boost fire resilience and reduce food waste.

“We’re honored to partner with Gov. Newsom and California Volunteers on the California Climate Action Corps. Climate leadership succeeds when citizens, community organizers, and local policymakers work together,” said Kif Scheuer, director of the Local Government Commission Program. “The California Climate Action Corps Fellowship matches the passion, talent, and innovation Californians are known for with the capacity on the ground to advance community resilience across the state.”

In addition to the Fellows program, California Climate Action Corps will engage people through a variety of levels and activities, from those who have an hour to commit at home, to those who can commit a year of service, and everything in between. In partnership with VolunteerMatch, California Volunteers is also establishing a statewide online volunteer hub of climate-focused volunteer opportunities. Environmental and climate-focused organizations will be able to post service opportunities to be activated by local volunteers, allowing every Californian to find a way to make a difference in their own community.

