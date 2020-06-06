[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 6
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
| Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
reopen schools

California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness, state health officials announced Friday.

The new state guidelines will also allow professional sports leagues to train and compete without live audiences.

Both the sports and the entertainment industries must have approval from county public health officials before they can resume operations.

The state says athletes, cast and crew members and other workers must adhere to state guidelines for reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission and abide by labor agreements with management.

Although the state is moving forward to reopen more sectors of its economy, California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell warned that residents should keep following recommendations aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Just because some businesses are opening doesn’t mean your risk for COVID-19 is gone,” Angell said in a statement Friday. “We all need to continue to keep physical distancing, wash our hands and wear face coverings in public.”

California health officials also released guidelines for reopening schools and school-based programs on Friday. The school reopening plans include requirements for temperature and symptom checks, social distancing of students and teachers, cleaning procedures and nose-and-mouth coverings.

The state will dole out 47,000 no-touch thermometers, 2.4 million face shields for every teacher and child care provider, 14 million cloth face coverings for students and staff, 16 million disposable masks, 123,000 N-95 masks for school health professionals and 143,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. The supplies will be distributed to public schools, private schools and child care facilities.

Some California counties have already begun moving forward with plans to reopen schools. Santa Clara County announced Thursday that it will reopen schools in the fall. San Francisco public schools are scheduled to reopen Aug. 17. Both counties are still working with public health officials to develop protocols for in-person instruction and distance learning.

The state also released additional guidelines for reopening day camps, gyms, bars and wineries, amusement parks, hotels, casinos and campgrounds.

The guidelines generally require new trainings for staff and volunteers, checking staff and patrons for Covid-19 symptoms, limited sharing of communal materials, wearing face coverings, maintaining adequate space for social distancing and more frequent and thorough cleaning of facilities.

The state has not yet authorized the reopening of nail salons.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that hair salons, restaurants and barbershops would be allowed to open in 47 of the state’s 58 counties as part of the state’s Phase 3 reopening plan.

The state also authorized county health officials last week to permit churches to reopen with gatherings limited to 100 people or 25% of building capacity, whichever is lower. That announcement came after a Pentecostal church in San Diego County lost its federal appeal seeking a court order to allow it to reopen immediately.

California reported 122,901 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,485 deaths from the virus as of Thursday, June 4. The state reported that 4.5% of COVID-19 tests came back positive and hospitalizations declined 2.9% over the last 14 days.

— By Nicholas Iovino
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-06-2020 California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
06-05-2020 SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity
06-03-2020 Princess Cruises Extends Operations ‘Pause’ into Fall 2020
06-03-2020 Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
06-03-2020 California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
At a community vigil Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, characterized police brutality and racism as viruses, but thousands of protesters who swarmed the vigil challenged the lack of accountability for officers who attacked peaceful protesters.
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness.
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Education Over Violence: Black Lives Matter Group Returns to SCV
After hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Santa Clarita on Thursday, about 100 took a knee outside City Hall on Friday to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Education Over Violence: Black Lives Matter Group Returns to SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 131 New SCV Cases, Another Fatality
L.A. County Public Health confirmed Friday 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths, including the 22nd death in the SCV since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 131 New SCV Cases, Another Fatality
L.A. County to Dramatically Expand Access to Bail
Access to bail will dramatically expand as the result of a decision this week by the Public Defender Ricardo Garcia and Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui in partnership with The Bail Project.
L.A. County to Dramatically Expand Access to Bail
SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity, SCV Chamber officials said Friday.
SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity
June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
County Responds to Villanueva’s Claims About Budget, Staffing Issues
Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva furthered tensions with the county’s Board of Supervisors with his claims his department is understaffed and underfunded.
County Responds to Villanueva’s Claims About Budget, Staffing Issues
Newsom Tells California Police to Stop Using Carotid Chokehold
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday called for new police crowd control procedures and the banning of a chokehold that stops the flow of blood to the brain.
Newsom Tells California Police to Stop Using Carotid Chokehold
June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening
June 11: Virtual Town Hall with Sheriff’s Oversight Commission
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual community listening session on Thursday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 11: Virtual Town Hall with Sheriff’s Oversight Commission
Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As a teenager, my father took me to Metropolitan State Mental Hospital several times, not for admission, but to learn how mental health affected his clients. Knowing my interest in medicine, he felt it was an opportunity to put my feet in someone else’s shoes.
Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hundreds Turn Out for Peaceful Protest March in Santa Clarita
A rumored protest in the Santa Clarita Valley became a reality Thursday, as an estimated 800 people marched, loudly chanting George Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” only to conclude serenely outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Hundreds Turn Out for Peaceful Protest March in Santa Clarita
SCV Students Lead Call for Change
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
SCV Students Lead Call for Change
Detectives Seek Help to Find At-Risk Man Last Seen in Valencia
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating Hector Aguilera, a 64-year-old Hispanic man.
Detectives Seek Help to Find At-Risk Man Last Seen in Valencia
LASD Civilian Oversight Commission Mourns Killing of George Floyd
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement Thursday, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25 and subsequent protests nationwide including Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.
LASD Civilian Oversight Commission Mourns Killing of George Floyd
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Hart District Disavows Ties to Former Coach
William S. Hart Union High School District sent an email to parents regarding a social media post by a former Saugus High School volunteer football coach, in which "target practice" was mentioned in reference to the Santa Clarita protest Thursday.
Hart District Disavows Ties to Former Coach
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 119,807 Statewide, 1,874 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 119,807 Statewide, 1,874 SCV Cases
Update: City Rescinds Curfew
In light of the peaceful protests we have seen today in our City, and in consultation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the City of Santa Clarita is rescinding the curfew for this evening. There will be no curfew tonight in #SantaClarita.
Update: City Rescinds Curfew
Hundreds of Protestors Gather in SCV; ‘Suspicious Package’ Investigated
After several hundred protesters gathered for what had been a peaceful afternoon demonstration Thursday, law enforcement officials cleared a corner at Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway in response to a report of a possible safety hazard.
Hundreds of Protestors Gather in SCV; ‘Suspicious Package’ Investigated
Violating Curfew | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As a youngster, “I had a dream” we would all have the same opportunity and be treated equality. A lot of work is still needed to make this dream a reality.
Violating Curfew | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC COVID-19 Testing Site Closed Thursday
As rumored protests are planned for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday, Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons has been closed for the day.
COC COVID-19 Testing Site Closed Thursday
%d bloggers like this: