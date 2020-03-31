California Small Businesses Can Get Tax Extension

File photo: California Governor Gavin Newsom signs an executive order in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that will provide tax, regulatory and licensing extensions for businesses.
The executive order allows the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) to offer a 90-day extension for tax returns and tax payments for all businesses filing a return for less than $1 million in taxes. That means small businesses will have until the end of July to file their first-quarter returns.
Additionally, the order extends the statute of limitations to file a claim for refund by 60 days to accommodate tax and fee payers.
The executive order also includes extensions that impact state government workers, as well as consumers. For instance, the Department of Motor Vehicles will limit in-person transactions for the next 60 days, allowing instead for mail-in renewals. Additionally, the Department of Consumer Affairs will waive continuing education requirements for several professions, also for the next 60 days.
Further, the order will extend the Office of Administrative Law’s deadlines to review regular department proposed regulations. The order also extends by 60 days the time period to complete investigation of public safety officers based on allegations of misconduct. Finally, deadlines for trainings, investigations, and adverse actions for state workers will also be extended.
A copy of the Governor’s executive order can be found below:
For the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response, visit covid19.ca.gov.
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
The Filipino-American supermarket chain, Island Pacific Supermarket, currently with 16 locations serving the communities in California, including Santa Clarita, is making every effort to help out at risk communities in dire need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(CN) – Workers across America walked off the job Monday demanding better health benefits and worker safety precautions as the simple act of showing up for work has become more dangerous during the global coronavirus pandemic.
An inmate at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility's Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles has tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county's Correctional Health Services announced Monday.
The county of Los Angeles is standing up approximately 2,000 medical sheltering beds for people who either have been exposed to COVID-19 or who health authorities have determined need to self-isolate or self-quarantine but cannot do so in their own home.
Staffing for a predicted patient surge, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday eased regulations to enable hospitals to quickly hire thousands of both licensed and to-be licensed nurses, doctors and medical workers.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.
At an emergency meeting Saturday, California’s Judicial Council voted unanimously to delay criminal arraignments, extend timelines for criminal trials, and use technology wherever possible to help courts conduct remote proceedings
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.