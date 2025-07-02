California State Parks Asks Visitors to Recreate Responsibly on July 4

Not all superheroes wear capes… some wear hiking boots or a life jacket. This Fourth of July weekend, California State Parks invites visitors recreating at any of California’s 280 state parks to celebrate the holiday weekend responsibly by making smart choices for a safe and fun time in the outdoors, no superpowers needed.

With over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, and 5,200 miles of trails, state parks offer plenty of outdoor opportunities to spend time with family and friends, reconnect with nature and enjoy the benefits to your mental and physical health. Whether you’re diving into a lake, hitting the trails, roasting marshmallows, or just soaking in the views, here are eight easy ways to be a holiday superhero:

Rock the Life Jacket

Water-related accidents can happen suddenly. By making sure you and those with you, especially kids, wear properly fitting, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, you can help save lives. View locations where public agencies and private organizations offer to loan life jackets to the public.

Stay on Guard Around Water

Assign a designated “water watcher” to keep an eye on children in or near the water; never assume someone else is paying attention. Only swim in designated areas, obey posted signs, and if someone’s in trouble, call 9-1-1 or alert a lifeguard immediately. Remember that swimming in a lake, ocean, or river is different than swimming in a pool. Waves, tides, strong rip currents, and other water hazards can appear quickly and provide little time to act.

Skip the Alcohol While Steering

Just like driving a car, operating a boat or an off-highway vehicle (OHV) with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher is illegal and dangerous. Don’t risk it. Check the webpage for the park you plan to visit to determine if there are local ordinances concerning alcohol. To learn more about operating OHVs on public lands and boats on California’s waterways, visit the Boat California webpage and the OHV regulations webpage.

Don’t Play with Fire

All fireworks are prohibited in California’s state parks. If you build a campfire, never leave it – or children near it – unattended. Always have a shovel and bucket of water nearby and fully extinguish your fire before walking away.

Leave No Trace

Leave areas better than you find them by packing out all trash, including food waste and toilet paper. For human waste, use waste alleviation gel bags or portable toilet systems, and avoid disturbing wildlife or plants.

Stay on Trails

Whether you are hiking, horseback riding, or operating an OHV, stick to designated trails to protect natural resources and to help you from getting lost. Check with State Park staff or volunteers about trails best suited to your abilities. Make sure to hike with a buddy.

Respect the Weather

Plan activities based on temperatures throughout the day. Shield yourself from the sun with a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen. Hydrate often and avoid alcohol or caffeinated drinks in the heat. Dress for the weather and your activity.

Plan Ahead (And Keep Others Informed)

Prior to leaving home, check the status of the state park you want to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place. Also, share your itinerary with someone at home, including your destination, who’s going and when you expect to return. It could save your life in an emergency.

This Fourth of July, be the holiday superhero who helps you and your loved ones make it home safe with memories to last a lifetime. For more safety tips and outdoor guidance, visit parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips.

Subscribe to California State Parks News online at parks.ca.gov/newsroom.

Like this: Like Loading...