California State Parks is rolling out reservation upgrades to make it easier for visitors to find their perfect campsite. Californians and visitors from all over the world can now access campground availability on Parks.ca.gov and book their perfect campsite in just a few clicks as part of customer-focused reservation upgrades announced by California State Parks.

Previously, campground availability and reservations were only available on ReserveCalifornia.com, State Parks’ official reservation service, and were not accessible on the main State Parks website. While reservations will still be made through ReserveCalifornia, visitors to Parks.ca.gov will now experience improved integration and convenience to book their campsite while accessing a trove of helpful information including almost real-time campsite status and availability at other nearby campgrounds, to plan their state parks getaway.

“California’s state parks are home to some of the world’s best campgrounds, and we want to make it as easy as possible to find your perfect campsite,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Whether you prefer camping among the redwoods, steps away from the ocean or high up in the mountains, your next state parks adventure is just a few clicks away.”

Along with improved web integration with ReserveCalifornia, State Parks also is expanding reservation drawings to three more popular state park campgrounds.

Following a successful pilot at Mount Tamalpais State Park, reservation drawings will now be offered for popular campgrounds at Malibu Creek State Park starting this month, and Morro Bay State Park and McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park later this summer.

Drawings are free to enter on ReserveCalifornia and give more visitors a chance to stay at some of the state’s most coveted campsites.

Since launching the first reservation drawing in 2023, there have been more than 100,000 entries for the Steep Ravine Cabins at Mount Tamalpais State Park.

Visit the Reservation Drawing FAQs for more information on how this feature works.

