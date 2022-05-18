header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 18
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
California Streamlines Access to COVID-19 Testing and Treatment
| Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Water drop


The California Department of Public Health and OptumServe are upgrading testing sites across the state to provide both testing and treatment for individuals who test positive and qualify for COVID-19 treatment.

Test to Treat sites allow individuals to get tested, be seen by a provider, and receive a prescription for antiviral pills. This will improve access to COVID-19 treatments for uninsured Californians, especially in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, a foundation of California’s SMARTER Plan.

California is launching 146 OptumServe Test to Treat sites throughout the state over the next couple of weeks. A Test to Treat locator map is available for Californians to easily see where they can access these services.

“We are working to ensure that Californians who have symptoms of COVID-19 have access to rapid testing and immediate treatment, regardless of insurance coverage,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón. “Our goal is to help Californians recover if they get COVID-19 and ensure high-risk patients have access to treatments that can keep them out of the hospital.”

California’s expansion of Test to Treat sites aligns with the federal government’s Test to Treat initiative in the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan. Testing and treatment provided at OptumServe locations is designed for people without insurance. Sites will offer tele-health medical services and provide antiviral pills, Paxlovid or molnupiravir, or prescriptions to eligible patients. Services will be free of charge.

While COVID-19 vaccines and boosters remain the safest way to prevent the virus, COVID-19 treatments can lower risk of severe illness and hospitalization. They work best when taken soon after symptoms begin. If a person has symptoms, they should call or email their health care provider right away to ask about testing and if they qualify for COVID-19 treatments. If they don’t have a health care provider or don’t hear back from their provider, they can visit a Test to Treat location to get rapid testing and find out if they are eligible for treatments.

Communities may have other Test to Treat locations not included on the Test to Treat locator map. To learn about other locations, people are urged to contact their health care provider or local health department. Testing and treatment will be free of cost to all patients at OptumServe locations, but other treatment facilities may charge for the administration of an antiviral. Individuals should check with their insurance provider to see if their plan covers treatment.
CalArts Class of 2022 Graduates 366 with Music and Unique Traditions
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
CalArts Class of 2022 Graduates 366 with Music and Unique Traditions
California Institute of the Arts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 13 in the CalArts Graduation Courtyard. After two years of virtual ceremonies the CalArts class of 2022 celebrated graduation with an in-person event at the Valencia campus.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 488 SCV Cases Reported, Total SCV Cases Exceed 75,000
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 488 SCV Cases Reported, Total SCV Cases Exceed 75,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday eight new deaths and 2,233 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 488 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,045, county case totals to 2,917,892 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 75,349 since March of 2020. There are 327 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 4: Three Local Non-Profits Start Santa Clarita’s First LGBTQ+ Pride Week
PFLAG SCV, Queer SCV, and the SCV LGBTQ Center, three local non-profits, have collaborated for SCV Pride Week, June 4 through June 11, 2022.
June 4: Three Local Non-Profits Start Santa Clarita’s First LGBTQ+ Pride Week
Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan
As Los Angeles County prepares to intensify and refocus its efforts to fight homelessness, the Board of Supervisors approved a $532.6-million spending plan that significantly expands permanent and interim housing solutions and increases funding for local cities in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan
L.A. County Supervisors Tackle Veteran Suicide Prevention
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl that aims to decrease the number of veteran decedents by suicide.
L.A. County Supervisors Tackle Veteran Suicide Prevention
June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day
Sign-up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s 1st Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (locations TBD).
June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day
Graduating Electrical Engineering Student Is Ready for Take Off
When Jammal Yarbrough accepted a summer internship with TE Connectivity in Pennsylvania, he was quick to ask if he would be able to attend his College of the Canyons on graduation on June 3 to receive his associate degree in electrical engineering. 
Graduating Electrical Engineering Student Is Ready for Take Off
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Raids Illegal Marijuana Operation
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a joint operation to take down multiple illegal marijuana grows in the Antelope Valley.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Raids Illegal Marijuana Operation
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Pursue Expanding Zero Emission Charging Stations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Janice Hahn to expand public access to zero emission vehicle charging and refueling infrastructure in unincorporated L.A. County communities.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Pursue Expanding Zero Emission Charging Stations
L.A. County Announces $4,000 Bonus for Pool Lifeguards
Los Angeles County’s Chief Executive Office has recently announced a bonus of up to $4,000 for all current and prospective pool lifeguarding staff in L.A. County for the remainder of 2022. The $4,000 is a cumulative amount that is based on total hours worked.
L.A. County Announces $4,000 Bonus for Pool Lifeguards
SCV Chamber Launches Redesigned Ambassadors Committee
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of their newly redesigned Ambassadors Committee. The committee will be led by past board chair Troy Hooper and comprised of Chamber members over a variety of industries.
SCV Chamber Launches Redesigned Ambassadors Committee
County Releases Final Los Angeles River Master Plan
Los Angeles County has published the final L.A. River Master Plan for consideration and adoption by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as a framework for equity, access and infrastructure improvements along the 51-mile river.
County Releases Final Los Angeles River Master Plan
Saugus District Hosts Groundbreaking for New Rosedell Classrooms
Saugus Union School District celebrated the groundbreaking for the new Rosedell Elementary School classroom and science/flex lab building on Monday, May 9.
Saugus District Hosts Groundbreaking for New Rosedell Classrooms
Canyon Country Infiltration System Captures and Treats Stormwater Pollution
There are many unique and beneficial features at the new Canyon Country Community Center, one of which you will never see, but it is right under your feet. During construction, a massive stormwater infiltration system was installed underneath the Mercado parking lot. The infiltration facility is the city’s first large-scale infiltration project which was built using Measure W Municipal funds.
Canyon Country Infiltration System Captures and Treats Stormwater Pollution
May 16: Fil-Am of SCV to Host Business Forum
Filipino-American business owners who live in or have a business in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to attend the Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley Business Forum to be held on Monday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Victory Martial Arts Studio located at 25844 Hemingway Ave. in Stevenson Ranch.
May 16: Fil-Am of SCV to Host Business Forum
COC Captures Second Consecutive CCCAA Men’s Golf State Championship
For the 10th time in program history and the second consecutive championship-eligible season, the College of the Canyons Cougars have been crowned the California Community College Athletic Association Men's Golf State Champions. They fended off runner-up Saddleback College by two strokes as they finished with a field low 720.
COC Captures Second Consecutive CCCAA Men’s Golf State Championship
Barger Establishes $6M Capital Project Fund for Challenger Youth Center Project
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion on May 17 that establishes a multi-million dollar capital project fund and adds Antelope Valley College to the county’s efforts to dramatically repurpose its Challenger Memorial Youth Center in Lancaster and invest in youth.
Barger Establishes $6M Capital Project Fund for Challenger Youth Center Project
L.A. Sheriff’s Remind Drivers to ‘Click it or Ticket’ with Extra Enforcement
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats. This year’s Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 23-June 5.
L.A. Sheriff’s Remind Drivers to ‘Click it or Ticket’ with Extra Enforcement
County Launches Help Me Grow LA to Support Child Development
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and First 5 LA have announced the launch of Help Me Grow LA , a community-driven effort to ensure every family that has developmental concerns about their child receives guidance and support. Help Me Grow will also help families navigate what can be a fragmented and challenging network of existing services, working with local programs to ensure that children are connected to services as early as possible. when it can help the most.
County Launches Help Me Grow LA to Support Child Development
June 2: Fostering Youth Independence Seeks ‘Allies’ for Training
The Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with SCV youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. An in-person training session will be held Thursday, June 2 for interested volunteers.
June 2: Fostering Youth Independence Seeks ‘Allies’ for Training
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
May 18: COC Board Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District will meet Wednesday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a Board Self-Evaluation Workshop.
May 18: COC Board Self-Evaluation Workshop
