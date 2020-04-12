California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths

Uploaded: , Sunday, Apr 12, 2020

By Press Release

california monday march 30[April 12, 2020] – The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 21,794 confirmed cases and 651 deaths.

 

Health Care Worker Infection Rates

As of April 11, local health departments have reported 2,388 confirmed positive cases in health care workers. This includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact. As testing capacity continues to increase, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker.

 

Testing in California

As of April 11, more than 203,400 tests had been conducted in California. At least 190,238 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

