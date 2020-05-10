[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 10
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
| Sunday, May 10, 2020

[May 10, 2020] – The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths.

As of May 9, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 38 deaths statewide.

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

* Practicing social distancing.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

 

Testing in California

As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, the California Department of Public Health is working to expand access to COVID-19 testing. Testing should be used for medical evaluation of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as for efforts by public health agencies and essential employers to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19. Individuals prioritized for testing include:

* Hospitalized patients

* Symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees

* Symptomatic individuals age 65 and older or symptomatic individuals of any age with chronic medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness

* Individuals who are tested as part of disease control efforts in high-risk settings

* Asymptomatic residents and employees of congregate living facilities when needed to prevent disease transmission

* Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in essential occupations such as grocery store and food supply workers, utility workers and public employees

* Other individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19

As of May 9, 955,664 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. This represents an increase of 43,094 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

These numbers include data from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 25 state and county health labs currently testing.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
Sunday, May 10, 2020
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.
FULL STORY...
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
Sunday, May 10, 2020
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths from COVID-19. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases and 38 deaths statewide.
FULL STORY...
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing.
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths from COVID-19. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases and 38 deaths statewide.
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
California has had 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,678 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
Two brush fires near Santa Clarita Valley freeways broke out within minutes of one another Saturday afternoon.
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
When Dr. Robert Lewis took up the CEO position at School Day Cafe last December, he did so wanting a challenge.
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
%d bloggers like this: