California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
| Sunday, Mar 22, 2020

March 22, 2020 – The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on novel coronavirus (COVID-19). California now has 1,468 confirmed cases.

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.

 

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers

Note: The following numbers reflect information received from local health jurisdictions as of 2 p.m. PDT March 21. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.

1,468 – Positive cases

27 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

 

Ages of all confirmed positive cases: 1,468

– Age 0-17: 23 cases

– Age 18-64: 1066 cases

– Age 65+: 369 cases

– Unknown: 10 cases

 

Cases not related to repatriation flights: 1,444

– 113 – Travel-related

– 145 – Person to person

– 408 – Community transmission

– 778 – Under investigation

– 24 – Positive cases related to federal repatriation flights

 

Testing in California

As of 2 p.m. PDT March 21, approximately 26,200 tests had been conducted in California. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs. At least 13,467 results have been received and another 12,700+ are pending. Twenty-two state and county health labs are currently testing.

In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, the state is no longer collecting information about California travelers returning from countries that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the United States.


How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential activities.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Cover a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

 

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available at www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19guidance.

More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available at www.covid19.ca.gov.
