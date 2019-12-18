[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
California Takes a Hard Look at Marijuana Taxes
| Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
marijuana taxes

SACRAMENTO – To stabilize the legal marijuana market and boost California’s coffers, a report issued Tuesday recommends that the state consider major changes to its marijuana taxes framework, including scrapping a cultivation tax for a potency-based scheme.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office says the state should shift to a tiered system that would tax based on the strength and type of cannabis products. The nonpartisan adviser says a series of reforms could bring uniformity to and simplify a system that hasn’t slowed the underground market or met tax revenue expectations since voters legalized recreational use in 2016.

“We view reducing harmful use as the most compelling reason to levy an excise tax,” the 30-page report states. “Accordingly, we recommend that the Legislature replace the existing retail excise tax and cultivation tax with a potency-based or tiered ad valorem tax, as these taxes could reduce harmful use more effectively.”

California’s rollout of legal pot has been rocky to say the least, as the industry claims it’s being overtaxed, overregulated and kept out of some counties and cities that refuse to issue business permits. In addition, critics say the state’s tax scheme is too complex and that startup costs associated with opening a legal marijuana business have given the black market an edge.

Instead of reducing taxes, as other states have done, the state has decided to go the other direction.

State regulators in November incensed growers and retailers by announcing tax hikes on legal marijuana. In January, the wholesaler markup rate will increase from 60% to 80%, along with 4% increases per ounce on flowers, leaves and fresh marijuana.

The legal marijuana industry blasted the decision and said it would force Californians to flee retailers for the black market.

Tax revenue from legal pot has fallen well short of the state’s lofty initial expectations. The state hoped for a windfall of $1 billion or more per year from pot, but collected only $345 million during the first year of sales in 2018.

The legal industry and others are hoping that the report titled “How High? Adjusting California’s Cannabis Taxes” will lead to action during the 2020 legislative session.

The California Cannabis Industry Association said the Tuesday report falls in line with reforms it has been seeking for three years and thanked the authors.

“This report comes at a particularly difficult period of growth for the state’s legal cannabis businesses,” the association said in a statement. “As California’s regulated market struggles against a thriving illicit industry, we believe that comprehensive tax reform will incentivize consumers to purchase regulated cannabis products, ease administration and compliance and increase and stabilize revenues for the state.”

Oakland Assemblyman Rob Bonita, who in January tried to reduce the voter-approved state excise tax from 15% to 11%, said in a statement that the report shows the “status quo is not working” and that he is prepared to again push for tax relief.

“I am committed to reintroducing legislation to temporarily reduce and simplify the tax burden on licensed cannabis businesses. In states with more supportive regulatory conditions, we’ve seen the illicit market make up less than 30% of all sales, unlike in California, where about 75% of cannabis sales occur in the illicit market,” the Democratic lawmaker said. “We must take action to not only promote California’s fledging industry but also combat the illicit market with its unlicensed, untested and unsafe products.”

The long-awaited report is intended to guide potential changes to cannabis taxes in 2020 and lays out four types of methods lawmakers should consider: a basic retail excise tax, a potency-based method based on the amount tetrahydrocannabinol or THC in the products, a tiered system based on potency and/or product type and a weight-based system.

It compares the predicted impacts each system would have on the three main goals of voter-approved Proposition 64: undercutting the black market, ensuring stable tax revenue and discouraging underage use.

The report warns that any tax rate change will have trade-offs between the three goals.

For example, reducing tax rates may expand the legal market, but could reduce tax revenue. Reducing taxes could lead to higher rates of cannabis use among minors, but the state could capture more tax revenue.

Along with a new tax system, the analyst’s office recommends that the state simplify its tax collection process as well.

Cultivators, distributors and retailers today pay a combination of state and local taxes, which the report says can lead to difficulty and confusion.

“The current split of taxpaying responsibilities often involves cash changing hands multiple times, to problems with security, compliance and enforcement,” the report states.
Cascione Pleads No Contest in $88K Embezzlement Case
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Cascione Pleads No Contest in $88K Embezzlement Case
Patricia Cascione, a Saugus woman accused of stealing more than $88,000 from nonprofit groups, including the local Girl Scouts, pleaded no contest Wednesday to one felony count of embezzlement by a public or private officer.
FULL STORY...
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
A man was stabbed and taken to the hospital and a woman arrested following an altercation in Newhall late Tuesday night.
FULL STORY...
Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department traffic detectives have put out a public request for tips and possible dashcam video as the investigation continues into a pedestrian fatality in Saugus.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
344 Feature Films in Contention for 2019 Academy Awards
Three hundred forty-four feature films are eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
344 Feature Films in Contention for 2019 Academy Awards
SCV Pastor with Autistic Son Begins Services for Special-Needs Families
Lead Pastor Jack Winkle of Calvary Chapel of Golden Valley in Canyon Country will inaugurate special abbreviated services for autistic children and others with special needs on Sunday, December 22, from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
SCV Pastor with Autistic Son Begins Services for Special-Needs Families
Princess Cruises Names New Chief Information Officer
Marshall Lancaster has been appointed chief information officer for the professional services division supporting Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia.
Princess Cruises Names New Chief Information Officer
Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
The Saugus Union School District saw a performance increase in both English language arts and mathematics for the 2019 school year, according to the newly posted California Dashboard data.
Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Members of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission were in town Tuesday but, unlike their town hall meetings where the public gets to weigh in on law enforcement, they reflected on the past year and scheduled items for the coming year, fielding only a couple of comments from the public.
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
A man was stabbed and taken to the hospital and a woman arrested following an altercation in Newhall late Tuesday night.
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department traffic detectives have put out a public request for tips and possible dashcam video as the investigation continues into a pedestrian fatality in Saugus.
Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video
City Council Backs Bill to Restore Local Control Over Infrastructure
The Santa Clarita City Council has expressed support for a federal bill that proposes to restore local control over public infrastructure specific to 5G network service.
City Council Backs Bill to Restore Local Control Over Infrastructure
Vehicle Strikes Child Pedestrian Near Jakes Way Bus Stop
A child pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop near the Park Sierra community on Jakes Way Wednesday morning.
Vehicle Strikes Child Pedestrian Near Jakes Way Bus Stop
SCV Water Addresses PFAS Chemical Concerns
Water workers responding to new state guidelines for a non-stick chemical explained to Santa Clarita Valley Water officials this week how they made necessary pipe connections recently to meet those guidelines and protect drinking water.
SCV Water Addresses PFAS Chemical Concerns
California Sued Over AB5’s Freelance Restrictions
The careers of freelance reporters, photographers and editors in California will be threatened come Jan. 1 when a law capping the number of stories they can produce in a given year takes effect, according to a lawsuit filed against the Golden State on Tuesday.
California Sued Over AB5’s Freelance Restrictions
Judge Signs Off on $24.5B in PG&E Wildfire Settlements
A major milestone in Pacific Gas & Electric’s bankruptcy case was reached Tuesday when a federal bankruptcy judge approved two settlements worth $24.5 billion to resolve virtually all wildfire claims against PG&E.
Judge Signs Off on $24.5B in PG&E Wildfire Settlements
California DMV OK’s Light-Duty Autonomous Delivery Vehicles
California will allow the testing and commercial use of light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles on the state’s public roads with an approved permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
California DMV OK’s Light-Duty Autonomous Delivery Vehicles
With Smith Switching Races, What Happens to Unused Campaign Funds?
The 2020 25th Congressional District race has already presented several first-of-its-kind scenarios for the Santa Clarita Valley, and with it, fresh questions about campaign finance.
With Smith Switching Races, What Happens to Unused Campaign Funds?
Off-Duty LAPD Cop Arrested in Alleged Road Rage Incident
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm during an alleged incident of road rage in Saugus late Saturday afternoon.
Off-Duty LAPD Cop Arrested in Alleged Road Rage Incident
SCV Young Marines Lay Wreath at Pearl Harbor Remembrance
One hundred and fifty members of the Young Marines from 20 separate units throughout the United States traveled to Hawaii to participate in the 78th anniversary Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance.
SCV Young Marines Lay Wreath at Pearl Harbor Remembrance
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce after hours Christmas mixer will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
Vying for its first league win of the season, the Santa Clarita Christian School boys soccer team faced off against Heritage League rivals Trinity Classical Academy at Central Park on Monday.
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
